Despite a NIL Valuation of $192,000, Caitlin Clark’s Most Important NIL Deal Raised $22,000

Caitlin Clark lost tonight and we think so did a piece of the world. No better script for the NCAA women’s tournament could have come true today but alas, here we are watching Angel Reese and LSU boast about their win in a terrible manner.

Shaquille O’Neal joined in on the celebrations too. But all that aside, we are quite salty. Caitlin Clark should have won. She was impeccable. Both in character and in the game. Sure, she may have celebrated a bit wildly here and there, but that’s basketball.

She didn’t show her true colors like Reese. And unlike Reese, her name is likely etched forever in the folklore of NCAA tournament history.

What’s more, she is not eligible for the WNBA draft till 2024. Is another tournament run incoming? Her legacy might not be over just yet. And she will make a lot more money this year but perhaps to Clark, her most important one is the one that helps people.

Caitlin Clark has NIL deals worth $192,000 on the table but her most important one is helping food banks in Iowa

Sure, she has a lot of deals and despite being only moderately famous, Clark’s NIL valuation was $192,000; keep in mind, this is in college. Her stock is about to climb the stratosphere, but to Clark, her most important contribution is toward the needy.

A food bank in Iowa signed her last year and Caitlin has been running drives and helping the community outreach program. She raised $22,000 last year and best of all, she doesn’t take any money.

This makes her a bigger person than the others. Sure, she may not have been a known prospect but that is about to change. You can bet that she will get a lot more recognition this year.

Clark is as legendary as Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

Throughout her tournament run, Clark has drawn parallels to the greats. From Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan, there have been a lot of comparisons.

For one, she has actually surpassed them in collegiate stats. She dropped 40 points, twice, in the final stages of the tournament. Something that hadn’t been done before.

Her triple-double was big for Iowa State and if this is just a glimpse of her true playing style, we will see a fantastic player in the WNBA.