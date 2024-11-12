Despite Being Around Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Attributes Favorite Basketball Moment to Klay Thompson: “It Was Nirvana”

Steve Kerr has been in and around the NBA since 1988. In his 36 years here, he’s had the honor of playing alongside some of the greatest such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and more. At the same time, he’s coached players like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Kerr has seen some big moments, but his favorite is still from the night of January 23, 2015.

With Klay Thompson coming back to the Bay for the first time since his move, Kerr relived the best performance he’s ever seen. Kerr spoke about the time Thompson went off for 37 points in a quarter against the Kings. Talking about it, he said,

“The game he had 37 in a quarter is probably my favorite basketball moment that I’ve ever had. It was nirvana. It was a religious experience. I’ve literally never seen anything like it. I think everybody who was at that game would tell you the same thing.”

Klay’s performance vs the Kings in that 3rd quarter is the highest-scoring quarter by an individual player in NBA History. What makes it even more special is the fact that he did not miss a single shot during the quarter. He went 13-of-13 from the field, making nine three-pointers, and then going 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

It was an incredible performance by the former Warrior after a tough start in the 1st half. Thompson had a mere 3-of-9 from the field in the 1st half, making only two of his five three-point attempts. However, that third quarter changed it all.

Back then, when Steve Kerr spoke about it, he was still in awe of what he’d just witnessed.

“I was one of the luckiest NBA players to play with Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and some of greatest players ever. As many spectacular things as Michael did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that.”

Kerr played three seasons with Michael Jordan, from 1995 to 1998. During that time, MJ led the Bulls to a three-peat for the second time, making some of the most spectacular shots in NBA History. However, Kerr believed he never saw MJ do anything like what Klay had done.

Klay’s return to the Bay brought back a lot of memories and the Warriors HC talked about how they miss him.

“I just have a lot of great memories of just going through the battles with him. When you’re together for 10 years, you have so many experiences — winning and losing — but also team meals and just connecting. We miss him. I miss him.”

While emotions are riding high on the Warriors’ side, Klay has done his best to keep his emotions in check.

“Just another regular season game in November”: Klay Thompson

Klay’s homecoming has been an emotional matter for the Warriors and their fans. Ever since the NBA released the schedule, Dubnation marked November 12th on their calendars. However, Thompson does not feel like this game is any different, or at least isn’t making the effort to show the same. During a recent press conference, he said,

“To me it’s just another regular-season game in November. Obviously, there are bigger implications with the NBA Cup. So, that’s on our mind and on my mind, is to win that.”

“I’ve been playing basketball for a long time,” Thompson said when asked if he’d be emotional during his return game. “Basketball is basketball.”

While the now-Mavericks star is putting on a face of indifference, Dubnation will surely be glad to see their ‘Sea Captain’ back in the Bay.