“Here for the Long Run”: Paul Pierce Believes 76ers Have Been Unable to Impress Joel Embiid with Assets Acquired by Trading James Harden

Paul Pierce claimed during a recent appearance on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified podcast that he does not believe James Harden’s move to the LA Clippers did any good for Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers received the likes of Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin along with multiple picks and a pick swap. However, according to Pierce, the trade has done nothing to convince Joel Embiid that he should stay at the 76ers for the long run.

Talking about how the 76ers have a reigning MVP in Embiid “right now,” Pierce said that Harden’s trade did not move the “needle” in the fashion that Damian Lillard’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks did for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, the 76ers merely got better mentally.

“As far as what they brought, they didn’t push the needle or get any closer to the Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks. Mentally they got better. I don’t think this trade did nothing to say Embiid, ‘I wanna be here.’ I don’t think it did nothing like that. It didn’t say, ‘I am here for the long run,'” Pierce said, claiming that he could see Embiid leaving in the near future if things do not work out this season.

“You need a trade so, you need something to happen so Embiid stay right here, today. You got an MVP right here. If sh*t goes south, I can see him get out of there,” Pierce concluded.

His thoughts will not be music for 76ers fans, who only recently saw the conclusion to the controversial James Harden saga. Kevin Garnett agreed with Pierce’s claims that the 76ers had not reduced the gap between themselves and the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. He claimed that Embiid will need to step up big time in order to lead the 76ers past their biggest conference rivals.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to see Joel Embiid play for the New York Knicks

Paul Pierce is not the only NBA legend to have suggested Joel Embiid’s departure owing to recent trends with the 76ers. On Instagram, Shaq suggested a trade between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

His proposal included Embiid and Tobias Harris moving to the Knicks. In return, the 76ers would receive the likes of RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, along with multiple picks. In fact, the Knicks were reportedly already working towards a similar deal.

Again, after having been patient for a number of years, Joel Embiid will be intent on getting a team around him that can compete for championships. As things stand, the 76ers do not look among the biggest contenders for the title this season, which might as well lead to Embiid deciding to move away, eventually.