Despite Facing Paul Pierce for 6 Years Straight, Tony Allen Was Put On an Island by Kobe Bryant

May 24, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen (42) holds the ball away from Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (14) during the first half in game four of the eastern conference finals in the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

When it comes to individual defenders, not many names strike fear in the hearts of offensive players like Tony Allen. The six-time All-Defensive Team member took pride in his defensive ability. In his rookie season, when Allen was still learning the ropes, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave him a lesson he still remembers today.

The Boston Celtics selected Allen with the 26th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. At the time, Boston was building on their core to become a championship-contending team. Allen’s skill set would provide a lockdown defender that head coach Doc Rivers could throw at opposing teams’ best perimeter players.

It didn’t hurt that Allen had one of the NBA’s best perimeter players, Paul Pierce, on his team. Allen took the opportunity to be a sponge and soak up all the experience he could.

“In my rookie year, I was playing Paul Pierce every day one-on-one,” Allen said on the Tee’d Up podcast. “My whole six years I was in Boston, I was playing Paul Pierce. So for me, if I can stick to The Truth, I can stick just about anybody.”

That level of confidence is a big reason Allen was such a great defender. It also led him to one of the most embarrassing moments in his career.

“[Kobe Bryant] fouled me out: 6 fouls in 8 minutes. I felt so embarrassed walking into the locker room. Doc was like, ‘Kobe finished with 45; Tony Allen 6 fouls, 8 minutes,” Allen said.

That type of performance would weigh heavily on many young players. But instead of moping around, Allen let it motivate him to get better. In storybook fashion, he earned Bryant’s respect to the highest degree.

“Tony Allen by far [was the toughest defender]. He was the only one who wasn’t crying for help. Tony Allen would play straight up and be physical. I could score 10 straight on him and he’s not blinking,” Bryant revealed in a 2018 appearance with BodyArmor.

Allen returned the respect. On numerous occasions, he has vocalized his praise for Bryant as an offensive player, but more so as a competitor.

Allen and Bryant had many tremendous battles, including two duels in the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010, before Allen made his way to the Western Conference to play with the Memphis Grizzlies. The two would become familiar foes, facing off four times per season with each game living up to expectations.