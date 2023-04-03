Reese Witherspoon’s Anxiety Over Stephen Curry’s Mother, Sonya, Comes To Fore Amidst Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Dell Curry got his wish when both his sons, Steph and Seth, made it to the NBA. Stephen Curry has established himself as a first ballot Hall-of-Famer and his younger brother needs to be talked about more often when discussing the greatest shooters of the 21st century given that his career 3-point shooting percentage is 43.5%.

The two brothers actually got a chance to go against one another on the highest stage of basketball possible. They would face off in the 2019 Western Conference Finals that took place between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland TrailBlazers.

Both Dell and Sonya Curry revealed that they would be delighted with either outcome and that they would ‘take turns’ rooting for their sons. There was however, one other person in the crowd who seemed just as invested in the brotherly duel as their parents.

Reese Witherspoon felt anxious watching Sonya Curry watch Stephen Curry and Seth Curry

It isn’t easy watching your children battle it out on a stage as mighty as the NBA Playoffs. Sonya Curry, as the mother of both Seth and Stephen Curry, seemed to be quite stressed with it all during this series.

Well, it seems as though Sonya being stressed out about her sons going at one another led to Reese Witherspoon stressing out about Sonya herself. She took to Twitter to talk about how the whole ordeal was making her a bit anxious.

Feeling very stressed watching @StephenCurry30 and

Seth Curry’s mom watching her sons face off. #GSWvsPOR #brothervsbrother — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 17, 2019

It was in this Game 2 that Seth Curry probably had the most impactable gave of his career given the stage that he was on. He dropped 16 points on 4-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, his Blazers would get swept by the Golden State Warriors in this series with Steph averaging 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in those 4 games.

Reese Witherspoon may be dating Tom Brady

DeuxMoi was recently tipped off by an anonymous source that Reese Witherspoon, the ‘Legally Blonde’ star, was in a relationship with Tom Brady. Brady recently separated from his wife, Gisele Bundchen and Reese has also gotten divorced recently as well.

There has been no confirmation from either side about whether this is any truth to these rumors. However, wit is still possible considering that they both do run in similar circles.

