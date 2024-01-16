Jeffrey Jordan Shares ‘Intimate’ Picture With Father Michael Jordan and Brother Marcus: “MJ Mondays”

Marcus Jordan’s venture ‘Trophy Room’ and his romance with Larsa Pippen have kept him in the limelight. But unlike Marcus, elder brother Jeffrey Jordan has kept a relatively low profile. However, the keen businessman is active on Instagram and engages in a tradition called “#MJ Mondays”. Meaning, that on Mondays, he usually posts throwback photos of his iconic father, Michael Jordan.

These photos become a gateway for nostalgia and a peek into the style-quotient of the mesmerizing basketball talent. Like every Monday, Jeffrey took to Instagram and, this time, posted three throwback photos of his father. One of the photos that captivated a lot of attention is MJ’s picture with Jeffrey and Marcus in a bubble bath when both the brothers were still kids.

This 1993 image is from Jordan’s seven-acre Highland Park mansion. It was clicked by well-heralded photographer Walter Iooss Jr., who is known for taking snapshots of legendary athletes like Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, and MJ.

In other images from around the same period, MJ is looking sharp. One of them is him wearing the Chicago White Sox kit during his baseball stint. In another image, wearing a fashionable black jacket, he is sitting in his V12 BMW 850i while showing papers to a cop.

While the other two photos are a great sneak peek into the stylish lifestyle of Jordan, the bubble bath picture seems to leave a much lasting impression. It also makes one wonder how the children of the incredible hooper are faring and the close father-son bond that the young Jordan developed with his kids.

A brief look at the life of Michael Jordan’s children

Unlike their illustrious father, children Jeffrey, Jasmine, and Marcus didn’t become pro-hoopers. But they are all connected to basketball in one way or the other. Jeffrey Jordan, a fantastic businessman with a net worth of $24 million, founded Heir Inc. with his father Michael Jordan, which is an NFT platform directed at Gen Z athletes who want to build business relations with their fans.

Marcus remains deeply attached to basketball too, considering his venture ‘Trophy Room’, which is responsible for rolling out retro MJ shoes among other sneaker options. The owner of ‘Trophy Room’, with a net worth of over $1 million, doesn’t shy away from featuring on Television and has been involved in shows like The Traitors, Dish Nation, and the Real Housewives of Miami. His appearance in the “Real Housewives” show is a result of his famous romance with Larsa Pippen.

Meanwhile, the youngest of the three, Jasmine Jordan, has a degree in sports management from Syracuse University and is also a business executive in the Jordan brand. She has also collaborated with WNBA hoopers like Rhyne Howard and has helped craft Jordan shoes directed for women.

The Jordan sister is married to hooper Rakeem Christmas who was drafted 36th in the 2015 draft by Minnesota Timberwolves. However, after not getting a big role in the NBA, he became a D-League (now G-League) All-Star and is now a European journeyman. The couple also has a four-year-old son called Rakheem Michael Christmas. While the three children didn’t become significant pro-hoopers, they have done a great job at being active in business pursuits.