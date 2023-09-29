Lauded For Dropping $1,500,000 On His Body, 38 Y/o LeBron James Forces Himself Into 6AM Workouts According To The Lakers GM

May 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms up before game two against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has long been praised for his longevity as an NBA superstar. Currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, The King is preparing for his 21st season in the NBA. While that is a monumental achievement for LBJ, he has nothing but gold on his mind. As such, with a fifth ring being the goal, the four-time NBA Champion has been taking stupendous care of his body. But, that’s not all he’s doing. In addition to dropping $1,500,000 on his body, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka revealed in a press conference, covered by ESPN, that LeBron has been coming in early for practice too.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Maverick Carter gave fans an insight into Bron’s spending habits. In particular, he spends a ton of money on keeping himself fit and taking care of his body. Accounting for cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, personal chefs, trainers, and more, King James spends $1,500,000 on his body. A hefty amount, which coupled with a strict routine and diet, has allowed James to continue playing at a high level at the age of 38.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gives an insight on LeBron James and his incredible workout routine

The 2023-2024 season is just around the corner, and all 30 teams are hard at work. This goes for the Los Angeles Lakers as well, who recently held a press conference. Speaking at the same, GM Rob Pelinka, gave an insight into the team’s training, and in particular, commended LeBron James.

Advertisement

Known for his incredible dedication and work ethic, Pelinka highlighted the effort The King is putting in ahead of his 21st season. He was left in awe at just how staggering LeBron’s workout routine is. Coming in as early as 6:00 AM in the morning, Bron has been preparing for the season as if he were a rookie, as per Pelinka.

Even head coach Darvin Ham is unsurprisingly impressed with his star player’s commitment. A sense of commitment that is surely infectious, seeing as a lot of other Lakers stars have also been spotted training.

“It’s staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie. He’s been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron’s played for, it’s been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone. There has been nothing but an increase in seeing that here. To me, it’s let’s be about it, let’s not talk about it. He’s definitely been about it this offseason.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1707192397191336353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The coming season is sure to be an interesting one. The Lakers have managed to retain most of the key players from the previous year’s roster. Additionally, they’ve added some intriguing pieces like Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes. Hopefully, it will prove to be enough to at least get them to the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade is in awe of the “physical specimen” that is King James and his longevity

A few months ago, there was quite a bit of speculation about LeBron James perhaps retiring from the NBA. After a disappointing end to the 2023 Playoffs, it seemed like a real possibility. However, Dwyane Wade brushed aside such rumors when he spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

Talking about what it’s like being in a locker room after a difficult loss, D-Wade claimed that it wasn’t the end for King James. Commending the future Hall of Famer for his physical ability, he claimed Bron was a “physical specimen”. One that could play well beyond 21 seasons.

Fortunately for fans around the world, D-Wade got it right. A few weeks later, Bron revealed he has no intention of retiring and will be returning for his 21st season. Great news for the basketball community, who still haven’t had enough of watching The King in action.