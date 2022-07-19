Basketball

“I was not the same James Harden”: The Beard spills the beans on his $15M pay cut 

"I was not the same James Harden": The Beard spills the beans on his $15M pay cut 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Can’t billionaire LeBron James take a pay cut, when $165 million James Harden can?”: NBA Reddit asks a legit question to Lakers star citing Sixers guard’s big decision
Next Article
Dejounte Murray lashes out at $1.8 billion NBA Franchise, Gregg Popovich, and claps back at Instagram troll
NBA Latest Post
6'6" Michael Jordan and 7'1" Shaquille O'Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat
6’6″ Michael Jordan and 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history to have…