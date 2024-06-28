Despite Magic Johnson’s Confidence, Paul Pierce Considers Dalton Knecht a Potential Trading Piece

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made the headlines by selecting Dalton Knecht as the 17th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. While this move earned a vote of confidence from the franchise legend Magic Johnson, Paul Pierce spurred a contradicting narrative. The Boston Celtics icon underlined how the Lakers could utilize the 23-year-old as a potential trade piece, garnering the viewers’ attention.

During the latest UNDISPUTED episode, Pierce highlighted this selection as a “solid” draft pick. However, the 46-year-old believed the youngster lacked the necessary skills to be of immediate use to the franchise. As a result, he pointed out how the Lakers could utilize the North Dakota-born as a tradeable asset, mentioning,

“I look at this as a potential trade piece. He is a guy who has some value, who can help some teams. I’m not sure if he can help the Lakers based on what the Lakers are trynna get accomplished…You can possibly use him as a trade piece for another superstar”.

This ambiguous proposal went against the tide. After all, it surfaced shortly after Johnson’s immense praise for the draft pick. The 64-year-old displayed faith in Knecht’s gameplay while lauding his background on X (formerly Twitter). Expressing his viewpoint, ‘The Buck’ wrote,

“Laker Nation, outstanding pick last night by our Lakers selecting Dalton Knecht – I love it! Dalton is just what the Lakers need, a deadly 3-point shooter/scorer who is physically tough and has swag. He also played for a winning program and really good college coach at Tennessee, Rick Barnes! Dalton is a guy that has a chance to start or play a lot off the bench”.

These statements brought out two glaring possibilities in the coming weeks. On the one hand, Pierce’s words act as the best possible short-term solution for the franchise while turning them into immediate contenders for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Johnson hinted at how the Lakers had a potential future superstar at their hands, indirectly encouraging them to prioritize his growth.

As things currently stand, the latter’s beliefs carry more weight than the former’s, especially after the franchise’s latest proclamations.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fond of Dalton Knecht

Soon after the appointment of JJ Redick as the new head coach, the organization talked about the importance of player development. Instead of trading for the superstars, they conveyed their willingness to focus on the roster in hand to boost the game outcomes. Retaining Knecht could thus add volume to this philosophy, prompting them to look after the player.

General Manager Rob Pelinka highlighted precisely this after selecting the youngster. He discussed how Redick “immediately began drawing up pin-downs and ATO sets” for Knecht on a whiteboard [per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha]. This also showcased how the entire management worked in synergy while picking the 6ft 6″ guard.

On top of this, the team’s talisman, LeBron James, is a fan of Knecht’s endeavors. About two months back, he praised the youngster’s impact on the NCAA circuit, stating, “We watched that Purdue-Tennessee game because of Zach Edey and Knecht. Players, depending on who they are, will drive that attention”.

All these point toward a bright future for Knecht in the City of Angels, devaluing Pierce’s recommendation. That said, the player may need weeks, months, or seasons to settle well into the league before spreading his wings. Until then, the fans must stay patient with the process, with possibilities of a better future looming around the corner.