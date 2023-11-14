“The B**ch Had 31 at the Half Time”: Jason Williams Revealed Michael Jordan’s Dominance Even When He Played For the Wizards

When it comes to selecting NBA players who have the strongest mentality, it usually boils down to two individuals – Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Recently, former NBA player Jason Williams was asked the same question on the show ‘FLAGRANT‘, and his response was along similar lines. Referencing Kobe, Williams talked about such players being on a totally different level than the rest of the league.

Advertisement

Jason Williams then talked about Michael Jordan and his awe for the NBA legend. Williams joined the league in 1998, and Jordan had already retired for the 2nd time. So, he did not get to play against him in his best years. However, he did face him during his days with the Washington Wizards and had this to say,

“I played against Jordan back when he played with the Wizards. I mean everybody says it was back in the old days or at the end of his career. Well, the b*itch had 31 at halftime. Old my a**.”

Advertisement

Though Jordan did not have any playoff success playing with the Wizards, he could still run down the opposition single-handedly. Williams, also known as ‘White Chocolate,’ was glad he had nothing to do with the six-time NBA champion during his days with the Chicago Bulls. Even though he selected LeBron James as the best player he played against, his admiration for the Chicago Bulls legend was clearly visible.

Jason Williams discusses Jordan versus LeBron

The debate on who is the Greatest Player of All Time is never-ending, and at this point, only two players fit the bill – LeBron James and Michael Jordan. So when Jason Williams was asked the same, he replied with, “I think LeBron is the best because he makes everybody around him so much better.” According to him, though Jordan has had more success in the league, he was also surrounded by better talent.

Williams believes the two players are different in their approach to the game. While Jordan would always take the last shot (and make it), LeBron would look for the best shot on the floor. He also attributed the same to the way defense has evolved over the years. In Jordan’s era, there was more one-to-one coverage, whereas in LeBron’s era, there were multiple help defenders from each side. The former Sacramento Kings guard went on to say “I think you can put LeBron on any roster in the NBA right now, you put him in there, they get to the Playoffs.”

Advertisement

It is expected that Williams would give so much weightage to passing in his decision as he was one of the best assist-man in the league. Every time he stepped on the court, there was a highlight reel waiting to be made.