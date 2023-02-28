Fact Check: Is LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Joining Virginia Tech?

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James is nearing the end of his high-school career. In the last year, he has grown from being LeBron James’ athletic son to one of the top prospects in the country. The oldest James kid is now at the juncture where his decision will impact even the future of the NBA. Bronny, who has still not picked a college, is weighing his options. He can either play in the NBA, the G-League, or an International League or take the College ball path.

Each option presents its own advantages. But per league sources, Bronny James is more inclined towards opting college route, fascinatingly an option not taken by his father. Now, as per the unsubstantiated latest ‘rumors,’ it seems Bronny is tempted to play for Virginia Tech.

Bronny James tempted to sign with Virginia Tech

The latest rumors surrounding Bronny James suggest the 18-year-old wants to play for Virginia Tech starting this year. However, these rumors challenge every report until now. The Sierra Canyon guard was previously reported to have narrowed his options down to three schools – Ohio State, USC, and Oregon.

Virginia Tech wasn’t a part of this list until only recently. The time of these rumors also coincides with Sierra Canyon’ 4-star small forward AJ Swinton’s college declaration. Swinton, who is a year younger than Bronny, has already committed to play for Virginia Tech in 2024. The rumors indicate that Bronny too wants to go to the same school.

However, there is no substantiated proof for these claims. One of the first few people to propagate this rumor was a Twitter account by the name of Deablo Fan Account. The account is, by all accounts, false. Bronny James and his camp have shown no indications of any discussions with Virginia Tech. We believe that this is just a baseless rumor and is to be discarded as such. And even though, James still remains undecided but his choice of college will most likely be from one of the three colleges mentioned earlier.

Have heard from multiple sources that 2023 CG Bronny James is considering Virginia Tech. Wants to play with teammate AJ Swinton in the NRV. First reported by DeferredWalkOn Sports Network. — Deablo fan account (@DeferredWalkOn) February 24, 2023

ESPN’s Mick Drafts predict Bronny as a first-round pick

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding Bronny’s future, ESPN released a mock draft for 2024 that changed the entire narrative. ESPN claimed that due to the guard’s recent development and performance as a two-way talent, his value had increased manifold. He was listed as the possible 10th Overall pick for Orlando Magic.

The draft, by all means, is mock and should be perceived as such. There is no guarantee whether the 18-year-old will even declare for the drafts in 2024. Of course, even if he does, his performance in the upcoming year will determine his value.

