Basketball

“Joel Embiid is establishing that he’s the biggest and baddest on the floor”: Doc Rivers reveals the Philly big man’s mentality amid an MVP campaign as the Sixers win 6 games in a row

“Joel Embiid is the most clutch player in the NBA!”: How the Sixers MVP is leading the league in clutch scoring over Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic puts up a one-of-a-kind 22/14/14 stat line to achieve a historic feat”: NBA Twitter lauds the Mavs MVP for recording the most triple-doubles by a player 23-years-old or younger
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid is the most clutch player in the NBA!”: How the Sixers MVP is leading the league in clutch scoring over Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan
“Joel Embiid is establishing that he’s the biggest and baddest on the floor”: Doc Rivers reveals the Philly big man’s mentality amid an MVP campaign as the Sixers win 6 games in a row

Amid the 76ers’ recent success, Joel Embiid has played a huge factor in the team’s…