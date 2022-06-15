Basketball

“Deuce Tatum has better handles than Jaylen Brown, get him on the team!”: Jayson Tatum shows off his son’s jab step move and NBA Twitter demands a roster change

Watch out Jaylen Brown, your roster spot is in trouble as Deuce Tatum shows off his jab step. Looks like Jayson has been giving him lessons.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

