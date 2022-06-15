“Deuce Tatum has better handles than Jaylen Brown, get him on the team!”: Jayson Tatum shows off his son’s jab step move and NBA Twitter demands a roster change

Watch out Jaylen Brown, your roster spot is in trouble as Deuce Tatum shows off his jab step. Looks like Jayson has been giving him lessons.

Wow, today is a day where the children of superstar players have all decided to showcase their bags! First, it was Stephen Curry’s kid Canon, who imitated his dad’s pre-game warm-up routine.

Now, it is Deuce Tatum’s turn. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum uploaded a video of his young son putting a jab step move in the backyard.

While we have seen Deuce in and around shootaround and training, helping out his dad, we were unaware of his skillset. Deuce looks like he has a bag.

Deuce Tatum showin off the jab-step and the bucket 🔥 (via @jaytatum0) pic.twitter.com/JXHHfGS9N0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2022

The video is adorable too, but then again on the same day, Ayesha Curry posted a video of young Canon Curry doing ridiculous moves. Talk about competition.

Canon Curry vs Deuce Tatum? The NBA isn’t ready!

Twitter was on hand to react to the video and some users were already demanding the head of Jaylen Brown in exchange for Deuce.

Better handles than Jaylen Brown, get him on the team! — Josh (@LazyInwester) June 15, 2022

Some were comparing Canon to Deuce. It would make sense as both kids are 4-years-old and if they decide to take up basketball, they would ideally be in the same draft class.

Before the kids’ clash, we have to find a winner in the clash of the dads. The Warriors head to Boston for game 6 and will try to wrap things up. Celtics on the other hand will look for redemption and chance at a game 7!

