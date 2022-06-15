“Ayesha Curry posts adorable video of Canon Curry dribbling like his dad!”: Stephen Curry’s son mimics his routine and Twitter is already buzzing about the next great player 

Canon Curry, if the name is anything to go by, chances are he will be like his father, Stephen Curry. Too soon? Twitter doesn’t think so!

The Curry family is known for producing some of the greatest 3-point shooters in the history of the game. Dell Curry lit up the court for Charlotte Hornets and his sons Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are among the league’s best.

The former is in the NBA finals, hunting for his fourth title and his first Finals MVP award. The Warriors have gained a crucial 3-2 series lead and there is no doubt they will try everything in their power to win Game 6.

So, what happens after? What comes after the reign of Stephen Curry? Well, it looks like there is an heir apparent. Yes, the youngest member of Steph’s clan is looking ready!

Ayesha Curry posted a video of 4-year-old Canon Curry dribbling and Twitter is losing it.

Canon dribbling two basketballs like his dad 💙 [via @ayeshacurry] pic.twitter.com/y7wl5Uzf4V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 15, 2022

Canon Curry mimics dad Stephen Curry’s pre-game dribbling routine, a sign of things to come?

Well, if the video is anything to go by, young Canon Curry will be torching the courts very soon. Canon is seen doing the same two-ball dribbling routine that his dad does in pre-game warmups.

And boy did the residents of Twitter enjoy that one. They chimed in with some of the best reactions we have seen in a while.

hes already better than Damion lee — y (@9WjPxskoDHWnUZt) June 15, 2022

Ah, looks as though we’ll have to wait before we see Canon in the league, maybe another 14 odd years!

I don’t think he can be drafted this draft. He need to wait couple of years. — 4rings4Steph (@gingenitruman) June 15, 2022

Dribbling two balls simultaneously at age 4 is prodigious, to say the least, and it left users in shock and amazement.

At this age how you dribbling two basketball with both of your hands bro 😳🫣🔥🔥🔥 — Ćhief Ćheet💙🇳🇬 (@rarecheet) June 15, 2022



One user even chimed in with the fact that the Celtics are in desperate need of a guard. Well, Canon might be able to fill the shoes, in about a decade and a half!

I’ve said this before, Celtics can use him at the 2 guard and send brown home — Abdel Elomari (@AbdelElomari2) June 15, 2022

Whatever the case, looks like the Curry household will not stop producing shooters and if the name is anything to go by, Canon will be the next.

