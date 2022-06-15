“Jayson Tatum joins Dwyane Wade as the youngest player to record 600+ points in a single playoff run”: The Celtics star has something to cheer about amid a slump

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joins Dwyane Wade to record 600-points in a single playoff run at the age of 24-years old.

While Jayson Tatum has been receiving a lot of backlash for his performances in the Finals so far, the statistics suggest another story. Currently, down 3-2, Game Six at the TD Garden is a do-or-die situation for the Boston Celtics, who were picked as favorites by several media publications to win it all.

Tatum, who was on an impressive run in the playoffs, hit the wall come Finals. The recently crowned ECF MVP is averaging 23.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 7.0 APG. Tatum is shooting 37.3% from the field and a horrid 65.6% from the free-throw line in these Finals.

Nonetheless, a recent statistic suggests that Tatum became the youngest player to record 600-points in a single playoff run, achieving a massive feat. In the 23-games played so far in the postseason, the former Duke player has recorded 602-points, joining the likes of Dwyane Wade.

Amid all the criticism Tatum has been receiving off-late, the Celtics forward has something to motivate himself going into Game Six.

Jayson Tatum joins the 600+ points club with Dwyane Wade.

The 2006 Finals had the Miami Heat square off against the Dallas Mavericks, with the stage belonging to D-Wade, who would rally his team back from an 0-2 deficit to win it all in six games. In what many believe, the Heat superstar accounted for one of the all-time Finals performances.

Dwyane Wade won his first of three rings in Miami on this day in 2006 ⚡️ Finals MVP at 24: 34.7 PPG/7.8 RPG/2.7 SPG

⚡️ Heat’s first-ever championship in franchise history

⚡️ Averaged 39.3 PPG after going down 0-2 vs. the Mavs pic.twitter.com/yi33YWH4bX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2020

Having a force like Shaquille O’Neal by his side, a young Wade would bring the city of Miami their first NBA championship. Wade would end his career with 3-rings and his name in the top 3 SGs of all time.

Jayson Tatum has now scored more points this postseason than Dwyane Wade did in his wild run to the championship back in 2006. This also makes Tatum the youngest player to ever reach 600 points in a single playoff run. pic.twitter.com/k8TGzQpH49 — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 15, 2022

Tatum has been facing a lot of heat for his performances in the Finals, averaging 3.6 TPG. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has the perfect opportunity to end this slump in the upcoming Game Six.

