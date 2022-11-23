HomeSearch

Devin Booker Brings Out a $22,500 Classic Car Before Facing Anthony Davis and the Lakers

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Devin Booker is known to be a man of class. His car collection is revered as the most iconic in the NBA. And unlike other superstars, his collection is an eclectic mix of new and old ones. And more than the new-age supercars of the 21st century, Booker’s prized possessions are classic cars.

From a 1956 Chevy Impala to a Grand National, Devin’s collection is vast and tonight he pulled out a special one. Perhaps, it was his mom’s car? Well, it certainly looked like it.

For the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Devin decided to roll up in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS, a decidedly “mom car”. Although we must admit it does look nice.

Devin Booker shows off his immaculate car collection, with a unique one!

D-Book’s car was the talk of the town today. And it was something straight from his birth year, 1996.

The 1996 Chevy Impala SS was a classic in the 90s and his car looked brand new. It retailed for $22,500 when it was released and we think Devin might have paid a premium to keep this one in a tip-top collection.

This isn’t the first time he’s pulled up in a classic.

Devin Booker’s car turns heads

Booker’s car collection is something that everyone in the NBA is envious of. And he is lighting up the NBA. The 7th best scorer in the league, he is averaging 27 points a game.

Booker is known for his love for the Impala and tonight, he just wanted to show off.  He is looking to help the Suns establish bragging rights over the most popular team in the league. He’s got the car to match the swagger but can he lead the Suns to a win?

