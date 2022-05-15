“Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!”: The Phoenix Suns superstar’s collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty 

Devin Booker is obsessed with cars, new and old. We got to know when he pulled up in a $285k Ferrari 488 Spider in 2019.

All of Devin Booker’s car collection came to public view just days after he started posting a picture with his brand new Ferrari. Just a few months after signing a five-year max deal with the Phoenix Suns, Booker rolled up in a car that showed his worth.

The deal in question is Booker’s rookie extension, which granted him a serious bag worth $158 million over five years. January 2nd, 2019 is when Booker showed off his car, a brand new matte black Ferrari 488 Spider.

How much is the car worth? A very cool $285,000. He also wore a stylish Audemars Piguet watch to go along with the outfit.

Is that a matte black Ferrari 488? 😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥 — Dale Hedges (@CrippledHobo) January 1, 2019

Devin Booker also has a catalog of vintage cars!

While most NBA players buy the latest and greatest cars on the market, Devin has a taste for the classics. In his garage, you can find a 1959 Chevy Impala, a first-gen 1970 Chevy K5 blazer, a 1973 Chevy Caprice Convertible, and a 1987 Buick Grand National.

He also has a penchant for naming his cars. The Impala is called Pretty Penny and the Blazer has a cute Uncle Larry nametag. These cars are also not cheap by any means.

The Impala is found in the market for six-figure sums. His Buick Grand National, the GNX version can be brought for more than $200,000!

Devin is facing a game 7 for the first time in his career. We reckon he will show up in a car that means business and he will conduct his business on the court.

