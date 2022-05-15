Basketball

“Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!”: The Phoenix Suns superstar’s collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty 

"Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!": The Phoenix Suns superstar's collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Jayson Tatum will match Damian Lillard’s 61 playoff games while being 7 years younger”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career
Next Article
Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 total runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2022 runs and innings list
NBA Latest Post
"Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!": The Phoenix Suns superstar's collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty 
“Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!”: The Phoenix Suns superstar’s collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty 

Devin Booker is obsessed with cars, new and old. We got to know when he…