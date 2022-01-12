Basketball

“Devin Booker got the Raptors mascot ejected?!”: The Phoenix Suns star complains about the Raptor distracting him in crunch time to the referee

"Devin Booker got the Raptors mascot ejected?!": The Phoenix Suns star complains about the Raptor distracting him in crunch time to the referee
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I’d be going to Marnus and saying, ‘mate, you’re opening the batting this week’": Ed Cowan backs Marnus Labuschagne to open with David Warner in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
Next Article
“Kyle Kuzma has been playing some Most Improved Player type basketball”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC
NBA Latest Post
“Kyle Kuzma has been playing some Most Improved Player type basketball”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC
“Kyle Kuzma has been playing some Most Improved Player type basketball”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC

Kyle Kuzma was absolutely sensational in the Wizards 122-118 win over the Thunder, dropping 29…