“Devin Booker got the Raptors mascot ejected?!”: The Phoenix Suns star complains about the Raptor distracting him in crunch time to the referee

Raptors’ mascot was the only fan in the gym for Toronto and Devin Booker managed to get him kicked out for causing distraction during free throws.

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a close win against the Raptors to reign at the top spot in the west all alone. Toronto made sure that the Suns work really hard for this victory. They went back and forth throughout the game but clutch free throws by Booker and CP3 sealed the game.

Coming off of a blowout loss to Miami Heat they really needed this win. Toronto Raptors on the other hand have improved their record lately. Rallying behind Fred VanVleet MVP level performance this past week they are 20-18 in the east.

Every starter on the Suns’ roster ended the night in double digits while VanVleet struggled from the field. After the Warriors’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA.

Also Read: “I have the utmost respect for Kyrie Irving, but y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again”: Nassir Little claps back at accusations of having a malicious intent behind his collision with the Nets guard

Devin Booker had a good laugh after getting the Raptors mascot thrown out

Without any fans in the building due to increased Covid cases, the Toronto Raptors had to take the homecourt advantage somehow. Their mascot tried to do that job for them by distracting Devin Booker with the game on the line.

With just 6.5 seconds remaining on the clock Booker went to the FT line. He had a chance to extend the lead to 3 and take charge of the game. The Raptor was right in front of him in the stands and tried his best to grab his attention. Devin Booker drilled the first one and complained to the referee about the mascot jumping up and down to distract him.

been a long time since ive laughed this hard. *this* is what Booker was mad at. look at that verticality!!! pic.twitter.com/IodruVIsbZ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

The ref sent the Raptor to a corner due to his antics and Devin Booker had a good laugh after nailing his second free throw. After the game, Booker revealed that there is no bad blood between the two. He said, “we cool now”.

Devin Booker says he and @the_raptor have hashed it out. “We cool now.” — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 12, 2022

The Raptors have been playing without fans since new year’s eve and plan to do so for most of January. If the cases are under control Scotiabank Arena will review the situation and let the fans back in to witness the possible revival of Toronto Raptors this season.

Also Read: “If I had a dollar for every time Frank said ‘Kendrick Nunn is getting closer’ this season”: NBA Twitter goes off on Lakers injured guard as Frank Vogel comes up with yet another similar announcement