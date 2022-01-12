“If I had a dollar for every time Frank said ‘Kendrick Nunn is getting closer’ this season”: NBA Twitter goes off on Lakers injured guard as Frank Vogel comes up with yet another similar announcement

Lakers have been trying several starting line-ups to help LeBron James get on a winning streak, Kendrick Nunn has failed to be on all of them.

Wednesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, they play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers rebounded from a three-overtime home loss to the Kings in November to win two straight in the series.

The last victory came just this past week when the Purple and Gold team were on their first 4-game winning streak. LeBron James contributed 31-points in a tightly contested 122-114 victory over the Kings.

That’s who the LA team will again be depending upon to take them through as they continue their struggle to find a consistent yet efficient second scorer. Malik Monk showed the signs of being that before the last game against the Grizzlies.

Kendrick Nunn could also become a big scoring option until Anthony Davis comes back if only he could return to play. Lakers fans have lost it while waiting for the guard to return every week since October.

The video we’ve all been waiting for, Kendrick Nunn’s pregame on-court work pic.twitter.com/VMcOefdCjH — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) January 5, 2022

NBA Twitter is sick of Kendrick Nunn’s unavailability

The former Heat shooting guard did not take part in Tuesday’s practice, as he has not yet progressed to that level of his rehab, according to head coach, Frank Vogel. Coach discussed Nunn’s progression as he continues ramping up from the bone bruise that has sidelined him the entirety of the season.

Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is “getting closer” but still has no timetable moving forward. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 11, 2022

NBA Twitter has lost all hopes of the man’s return already.

if i had a dollar for every time frank said nunn is getting closer this season 😒 https://t.co/uy6O2Hungt — saffron mami, esq. (@naazyjoon) January 11, 2022

Do you think Frank is just going to say one day “Nunn is starting tonight”…. Cause to have no timetable still is crazy — Don Polo (@Leo_Tzar) January 11, 2022

KENDRICK NUNN WHERE TF YOU AT — PelinkGod (@LakersForDays) January 12, 2022

No we won’t lol — Cameron🌹 (@bobx2034) January 11, 2022

people keep telling me be patient on Kendrick Nunn. because he haven’t played yet. but still man i don’t have no patience for him bro he has to go. #LakeShow — 🦂Jordan♏️🏀Lakers (21-20) Don’t give a fuck 🐐🏆 (@scorpiogoodvibe) January 11, 2022

They want him out along with Brodie.

I hope I’m wrong but I’m starting to think Nunn will never play for the Lakers. https://t.co/ekCH4w7SjZ — Matt (@SportsMatt12) January 12, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers: 6 potential trade packages for Kendrick Nunn – Lakers News https://t.co/cuZEv7PZLW — PelegIT (@Peleg_IT) January 9, 2022

“If you could get a player like Jerami Grant, now that would take probably [Talen] Horton-Tucker and maybe that ’27 first and maybe Kendrick Nunn to make the money work.” – Brian Windhort on the Lakers’ interest in Jerami Grant https://t.co/GNsZdmkuuG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2021

