“Stephen Curry Knew He Was Jinxed!”: Warriors’ Superstar Glances at TNT Casters as He Misses First Free-Throw of 2022-23 Season

Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs downcourt after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors’ Stephen Curry looks over at the TNT caster’s table as he records his first missed free throw of the season

The Golden State Warriors are on the road for the first time this season. After going 2-1 at home to start the season, the Dubs would also like to hold a good road record. However, their first stop is Phoenix, where they’re taking on a Suns team that is coming fresh off an emphatic win over the Clippers.

At the half, the Suns lead the game 72-66, thanks to Chris Paul’s triple at the buzzer.

🚨 Chris Paul to end the half pic.twitter.com/eQsomAoeGg — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 26, 2022

Jordan Poole is leading the Dubs off the bench with 14 points. Stephen Curry is right behind him, having 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Also Read: “Anthony Davis Was a Top-Seven Player, I Take it Back”: Stephen A. Smith Throws Light on The Brow Amid All Attention on Russell Westbrook

In tonight’s game, Steph broke his 100% shooting from the free-throw line, and he might know who’s behind the same.

Stephen Curry knew it was TNT’s Kevin Harlan that jinxed him

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen. He has an endless range and can score from any part of the court with ease. The same applies to free throw shooting as well. Stephen Curry leads NBA History, shooting 90.9% from the charity stripe.

Steph was shooting 100% from the charity stripe to kick off the season, going 22 for 22. However, his 100% record was broken as he attempted free throws in the 2nd quarter against the Suns.

As Curry was attempting his first FT, TNT’s Kevin Harlan was talking about how Steph hasn’t missed from the free throw line this season. The ball rolled and went out, resulting in a miss. It looked like Steph knew why he missed because he instantly turned to the TNT bench.

Steph knew he was jinxed 😂 [🎥: @NBAonTNT] pic.twitter.com/qi6Zmvh8Ym — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022

Also Read: Lauri Markkanen Trumps 3 All-Stars Making $103 Million in Points Average Amid Jazz’s Torrid Run

Everyone knows you never talk about a shooter’s spotless record just as they attempt another shot. It’s common superstition. Steph sure would love to talk to Harlan after the game about the same.