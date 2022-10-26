“I love Klay Thompson”: Devin Booker Extinguishes any Fires While Holding 4x Champ to 0/3 from 3-point Range

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker and Klay Thompson were at it all night. Yet, the Suns’ guard says he “loves Klay Thompson”. He also held him to 0/3 from 3-pt.

Devin Booker, one of the young stars of the league, put up a performance for the ages. He helped the Phoenix Suns hold off a strong Warriors side and win by 29 points!

The talk of the game was the absurdly chippy third quarter. The 12 minutes of action saw 7 technicals being handed out. Klay Thompson and Devin Booker also seemed to be jawing and throwing around words.

It went on for a while and both parties looked heated. Ultimately, Klay was ejected for the first time in his career. And it looked like Devin got into his head. Despite that, Booker maintains he and Klay have an amicable friendship.

Devin Booker and Klay Thompson go to a war of words, with the former prevailing

So how exactly did Booker get into Thompson’s head? Well, it could have been how the Warriors guard was frustrated tonight. The Suns’ guard held him to 0/4 FG and 0/3 from 3-pt range.

Klay Thompson was 0/4 FGM, 0/3 3PM with Devin Booker as his primary defender tonight, via @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/SwweVm1hcw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2022

Squabbles on the court, but off it only love. Booker heaped praise on Thompson, saying he loves him and that he has always wanted to be like him.

But he added that it doesn’t stop them from competing against each other.

“I love Klay Thompson. … That doesn’t excuse us from competing against each other” D-Book still has respect for Klay even after their exchange tonight 💯 pic.twitter.com/vTgchdoAzy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

Booker was in sizzling hot form tonight!

The 3x All-Star will get all the praises tonight. He was instrumental in leading the team to victory. He put up a cool 34 points.

Devin Booker tonight: 34 PTS

7 AST

10-19 FG

+32 Averaging a career-high 32.5 PPG. pic.twitter.com/EVBI9cVXhQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 26, 2022

Booker is also averaging a career-high 32.5 ppg. And the Suns will hope he continues his form. He is also recording the best plus-minus in the league. And he is back with Kendall Jenner.

