“Devin Booker is better than Kawhi Leonard-At just 25!”: A closer look on how the Suns’ superstar has eclipsed the Klaw

Devin Booker is the latest to throw his hat into the MVP conversation. As the Suns continue thrashing teams, his candidacy solidifies.

The Pheonix Suns just beat the no.1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers by 114-104. Booker was at his scoring best putting up 35 points.

He also scored 22 points in the first quarter, his 3rd 20 point quarter this season. The phenom has taken his game to another level post-all-star break.

With today’s win, Booker has now beaten two MVP candidates on back-to-back nights. The Olympic gold-medallist should be a top contender for the MVP. Period.

The Pheonix Suns have gone on to rack up 60 wins and have beaten every possible contender in the NBA. Their legitimacy is real.

Booker overtakes Kawhi Leonard in career points

The three-time all-star is a scoring machine. He recently became the fourth-youngest player to reach 11,000 career points.

Tonight, with his 35 point performance, he surpassed an NBA great. Devin Booker now has more career points than Kawhi Leonard.

The Klaw is a two-time NBA champion and finals MVP. When fit, he is often in the conversation for the top 3 players in the league.

The last two years have been somewhat of a hit or miss. After signing with the Clippers, the Klaw has been struggling with injuries and form.

In the same time period, Book has blossomed. He has become one of the best offensive players in the league. At 25, he has 11086 points, which is more than Kawhi’s

What’s more impressive is that he did this in 100 fewer games and is nearly five years younger than the Clippers superstar.