“Wish That Sh*t Was True; Fake A** Page”: Isaiah Thomas Goes at Trolls For Spreading Misinformation Amidst Ja Morant’s Season Ending Injury

On Wednesday, reports emerged that the Memphis Grizzlies are signing free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas to fill in for Ja Morant, who suffered a season-ending labrum tear, for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign. The news sparked excitement on X, (formerly Twitter), but the veteran guard took it upon himself to pour cold water over the reports. He posted,

“I wish that s**t was true lol! You know I’m ready for that opportunity for sure!! That’s a fake ass page though. Keep your because something should be happening soon somewhere!”

The report was posted by an account posing as NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The replica account’s profile picture and user name closely resembled the ESPN journalist’s X account, prompting fans to believe the story. The fake post has over 61,000 likes and close to 9,000 retweets.

The timing of the fake viral post made it believable though. The Grizzlies are in dire need of a guard. Morant is out for the season, and star Marcus Smart exited the team’s 120-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks with a dislocated finger. Derrick Rose has been sidelined for the last four games with a hamstring injury, and there’s no timetable for his return to the team.

A short-term deal for Thomas could benefit the Grizzlies and the free-agent guard, however, replacing someone of Morant’s caliber would be difficult for the out-of-touch guard. Up until now, there’s no suggestion that the team is considering bringing him on board.

Isaiah Thomas waiting for a chance

The wording of Isaiah Thomas’ post shutting the Grizzlies rumors is interesting. The veteran guard implied he wanted the story to be true, suggesting he’s open to joining the Grizzlies. Thomas is desperate to earn a roster spot in the NBA. In December, he told Forbes magazine,

“I’m still trying to play the game of basketball. I want to get back to the NBA. So, I’m still working out and staying ready.”

Eighteen months on, since playing his last game in the NBA, no team has considered signing the guard. A fan asked Thomas on X, whether he would consider playing abroad. He responded,

“The offers continue to come in but that’s not where I’m at right now. Only one goal and that’s back where I belong, I do want to play at least 1 season overseas for the experience when I’m done with the league tho.”

Thomas’ fixation on playing in the NBA hasn’t yielded any positive results. He revealed he’s doing his part and reaching out to teams. In November, the guard claimed he called Charlotte Hornets‘ general manager Mitch Kupchak to inquire about a roster spot. However, the team was not interested.

Thomas will turn 35 next month. His odds of landing a roster spot diminish with every passing day. Perhaps a move abroad is the best solution for the veteran guard to extend his career. However, given his reluctance, it seems he’ll retire before signing with a team outside the US.