“Devin Booker is going 75% from mid-range in the clutch this season”: Suns All-Star steps up in the absence of Chris Paul, added responsibilities do not take his clutch gene down

The Phoenix Suns are NBA’s most clutch team with their All-Star guard Devin Booker leading them as the most clutch player in the league.

Not Golden State Warriors, not certainly the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Phoenix Suns are The Team in the West. That said, their Thursday night win against the OKC Thunder has little to do with it.

But it has much to do with Devin Booker. The best scorer of the best team in the league now has an extra responsibility of creating shots not for just himself, which he is excellent at, but for his teammates as well.

As the NBA’s top assist provider Chris Paul is out injured for at least 6-8 weeks, Booker had big shoes to fill in coming off the All-Star break. Not only did he take care of the play-making part with 12 assists, but he also had 6 steals to cap off a tremendous first outing without CP3 who is also top-3 in steals in the league.

Devin Booker passing vs Thunder. pic.twitter.com/43YFaO5Dg3 — RB (Not a Lakers fan) (@RyB_311) February 25, 2022

His new responsibilities didn’t mean that he would compensate for scoring or being clutch. With 25 points in the game, he also had some clutch buckets in the third quarter to keep SGA and Co out of the game when the Suns were finding it tough to get going.

Devin Booker is the most clutch player in the NBA

The 3x All-Star is averaging well over 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists this season, with making over 67% percent of his field goals in clutch moments. That is around 23 percent more than his average field goal percentage for the season. But his mid-range shooting at the clutch is just insane.

That could be the X-factor the Suns need to win it all, as they already have the “Point God”, who himself is as clutch as it gets. Together, the combo of guards has made the Suns the most clutch team in the league this season.

The Suns are 22-3 in clutch games this season. Devin Booker is shooting 67.7% in the clutch, Chris Paul is shooting 57.1%. pic.twitter.com/Q0w3Mmn4Os — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2022

This isn’t the emergence of Booker’s clutch gene, he has been doing it since his sophomore season in the NBA but was going unnoticed because of lack of wins. Since CP3 has joined his side last season though, it’s been a different story.