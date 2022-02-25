“Brandon Williams is only 3,083 3-pointers away from tying Stephen Curry for the record”: A hilarious graphic is displayed as the rookie knocks down his first career 3-pointer during the GSW-Blazers clash

A wild graphic comparing Stephen Curry and Brandon Williams’ career 3-pointers goes viral during the GSW-Blazers matchup after the rookie hits his first-ever shot from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry is unarguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. The man holds virtually all three-point records in the book to his name. And this past season, the GSW leader also surpassed Ray Allen for the #1 spot on the 3-point record and also became the only player in history to cross the 3,000 3-PM mark.

Comparing Curry’s stats to any other player would be extremely unfair. And putting his numbers right next to a rookie’s should be considered criminal. However, that did happen during the GSW–Blazers clash.

After Blazers Brandon Williams hit his first-ever 3-point shot, TNT displayed a wild graphic comparing Curry’s total career-made 3-pointers to the undrafted rookie’s.

Here, have a look at this unnecessary graphic.

They showed Brandon Williams no mercy after his first career three 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZcYTtR9PGR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Williams’ total 3-pointers are compared to Stephen Curry

As soon as this graphic went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

That makes it official he’s the best 3pt shooter of all time — Anthony Edwards Burner (Bandwagon) (@burner_edwards1) February 25, 2022

Oh man! They really burned that 22 yr old undrafted rookie in his 3rd game making his first 3. It’s such a good dog at him and not just a graphic highlighting this young rooks first 3 while on the court as the greatest 3 point shooter ever. pic.twitter.com/k76saW1k4e — Not that Pat Riley (@_PatRiley33) February 25, 2022

the dude just want to hoop in peace hahaha https://t.co/M4y5Pt5xoX — razel (@razeldump) February 25, 2022

Same amount as Shaq, that man on the road to success 🐐 https://t.co/BI9YWZY6Zt — J A I R O (@santiagoguillej) February 25, 2022

