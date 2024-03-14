mobile app bar

Devin Booker Stats Vs the Boston Celtics: Evaluating the Suns Star’s Performance Against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Devin Booker Stats Vs the Boston Celtics: Evaluating the Suns Star's Performance Against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Dec 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is amidst another terrific season and has put on a scoring clinic for the Phoenix Suns. In his next fixture, he and his Phoenix Suns are going to take on the top-squad Boston Celtics. Therefore, the Suns guard will be expected to bring out his best against the elite team. Below is a look at Booker’s career statistics against the Eastern Conference ball club. 

In 13 games against the Celts, the sharpshooter has an incredible tally of 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.1 steals, per game. He has shot 45.5% from the field and has clicked on 1.7 triples per game on 28.9% shooting from deep. Meanwhile, he has been excellent from the foul line, clicking on 6.5 out of 7.2 free-throw attempts for 90.3% shooting. 

On March 24, 2017, just in his sophomore season, Booker stunned the hooping world when he had his career-high 70 points against the Celtics. At just 20 years and 145 days, he became the youngest NBA athlete to hit the 60-point mark. The guard made 21 out of 40 field-goal attempts and knocked down 24 out of his 26 free-throw attempts. He also had 8 rebounds and 6 assists but couldn’t prevent a 10-point loss. 

View on Website

Meanwhile, Booker’s highest assists performance against the Celts came on February 7, 2021. He had 11 assists in addition to 18 points and 7 rebounds in the 100-91 win. Book’s highest rebounding performance against the Green Machine came on January 18, 2021. He missed out on a triple-double as he had 39 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals in the narrow 123-119 win.

In terms of steals, Booker has pulled up a career-high three steals twice against the Celtics including the 70-point game. When it comes to blocks, he had his career-high two blocks against the Celtics on December 19, 2018. The volume-scorer nabbed 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in the 111-103 win. While Booker has two double-doubles against the Celts, he is yet to notch a triple-double. Although he has registered solid numbers against the elite Eastern Conference club, the W/L column has been dry.

Devin Booker and the Suns have struggled against the Celtics

In his career, Book has lost 9 of his 13 clashes against the Eastern Conference powerhouse. This 4-9 disparity indicates the difference between the Celtics and the Suns in the timeline aligned to Booker. While the Suns have had a couple of top-quality seasons, the Celts have been primetime for more than half a decade.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, even during their top-class seasons, under Booker’s watch, the Suns have lost thrice in a row against the Celtics. Apart from that, the scoring phenom has missed his last two games against Jayson Tatum and Co.

On February 13, 2023, he was listed out due to a left groin strain. Meanwhile, on March 9 this year, he couldn’t participate because of a sprained right ankle. Fortunately, after missing a week or so due to the ankle sprain, Booker returned against the Cavs on March 11. For the March 14 fixture, the Suns have not listed him in the injury report and the guard will face off for the 14th time against the Eastern juggernaut. Let us see if he can improve the W/L column with help from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these