Devin Booker Stats Vs the Boston Celtics: Evaluating the Suns Star’s Performance Against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Devin Booker is amidst another terrific season and has put on a scoring clinic for the Phoenix Suns. In his next fixture, he and his Phoenix Suns are going to take on the top-squad Boston Celtics. Therefore, the Suns guard will be expected to bring out his best against the elite team. Below is a look at Booker’s career statistics against the Eastern Conference ball club.

Advertisement

In 13 games against the Celts, the sharpshooter has an incredible tally of 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.1 steals, per game. He has shot 45.5% from the field and has clicked on 1.7 triples per game on 28.9% shooting from deep. Meanwhile, he has been excellent from the foul line, clicking on 6.5 out of 7.2 free-throw attempts for 90.3% shooting.

On March 24, 2017, just in his sophomore season, Booker stunned the hooping world when he had his career-high 70 points against the Celtics. At just 20 years and 145 days, he became the youngest NBA athlete to hit the 60-point mark. The guard made 21 out of 40 field-goal attempts and knocked down 24 out of his 26 free-throw attempts. He also had 8 rebounds and 6 assists but couldn’t prevent a 10-point loss.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Booker’s highest assists performance against the Celts came on February 7, 2021. He had 11 assists in addition to 18 points and 7 rebounds in the 100-91 win. Book’s highest rebounding performance against the Green Machine came on January 18, 2021. He missed out on a triple-double as he had 39 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals in the narrow 123-119 win.

In terms of steals, Booker has pulled up a career-high three steals twice against the Celtics including the 70-point game. When it comes to blocks, he had his career-high two blocks against the Celtics on December 19, 2018. The volume-scorer nabbed 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in the 111-103 win. While Booker has two double-doubles against the Celts, he is yet to notch a triple-double. Although he has registered solid numbers against the elite Eastern Conference club, the W/L column has been dry.

Devin Booker and the Suns have struggled against the Celtics

In his career, Book has lost 9 of his 13 clashes against the Eastern Conference powerhouse. This 4-9 disparity indicates the difference between the Celtics and the Suns in the timeline aligned to Booker. While the Suns have had a couple of top-quality seasons, the Celts have been primetime for more than half a decade.

However, even during their top-class seasons, under Booker’s watch, the Suns have lost thrice in a row against the Celtics. Apart from that, the scoring phenom has missed his last two games against Jayson Tatum and Co.

On February 13, 2023, he was listed out due to a left groin strain. Meanwhile, on March 9 this year, he couldn’t participate because of a sprained right ankle. Fortunately, after missing a week or so due to the ankle sprain, Booker returned against the Cavs on March 11. For the March 14 fixture, the Suns have not listed him in the injury report and the guard will face off for the 14th time against the Eastern juggernaut. Let us see if he can improve the W/L column with help from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.