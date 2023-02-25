Joel Embiid Net Worth 2023: How Much Money Does the 76ers Star Have and Which Brands Give it to Him

Feb 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid may not have won MVP in the last couple of years, but he sure has had campaigns of that caliber. In fact, if it weren’t for Nikola Jokic’s transcendent talent, the man would have been the easy victor of the award. And this season, the man has continued that same form.

Given that he is doing that he is doing it in Philadelphia, a big market, endorsements deals must appear to abound to the man. And sure enough, they absolutely are.

So, with all that in mind, what is the man’s net worth now? And where does he get his money from to maintain that gargantuan amount to his name?

What is Joel Embiid’s net worth?

At 28 years old, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has amassed a massive net worth of $35 million. And considering how more and more people are taking notice of how amazing the man is, that number is very likely to get even higher.

Net Worth $35 Million

Team Philadelphia 76ers Height 7′” (213 cm) Age 28 Profession NBA Player

Now that we have the Embiid’s net worth though, the question only gets that much more interesting. Where does he get all this money from?

Joel Embiid NBA salary and net worth

As you could probably imagine, Joel Embiid’s NBA salary contributes massively to his net worth. And sure enough, he is currently set to earn over $147 million over 5 years. That is an average salary of over $29 million per year.

Apart from that, the man also has endorsement deals with Amazon, Mountain Dew, Electronic Arts, Fanatics, Hulu, and Under Armor. But while these deals are public knowledge, how much he earns from each of them remains secure, private information.

