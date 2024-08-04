Devin Booker Thought He’d Have To Fight PJ Tucker Following An Altercation

From the start of the NBA pre-season, it’s common for veterans to give rookies a hard time. Although this tradition is meant to toughen them up, sometimes it goes too far in pushing their limits. One such incident occurred during the 2015/16 campaign, when rookie Devin Booker squared off against veteran PJ Tucker to prove himself.

On The Backyard Podcast with D’Angelo Russell, D-Book recounted this altercation from a Phoenix Suns’ open gym practice in Mexico City. Despite the crowd’s presence, he locked horns with Tucker, bringing the pair to the brink of a fight. However, things soon returned to normal once they returned to the hotel. The 27-year-old mentioned.

“He come in and shoved headbutts to my chin, so I had to get him off me real quick. They separate us. We both take different buses back to the hotel… Go up to the players’ floor… Turn the corner, it’s just PJ right there… He comes in just wraps me up. ‘Rook, I can’t let you be a part of this. It’s losing s**t. It ain’t the real NBA. You’re too good for that. You need somebody that’s gonna push you every day'”.

Devin Booker talking about the time he and PJ Tucker got into an altercation + (Haven content ) (Via. D’Angelo Russell / YT) pic.twitter.com/JjgP39Xfyc — ☄️ Kath☄️ (@lookatmymood) August 3, 2024

This situation revealed various aspects of an ideal NBA relationship between rookie and veteran. For example, Tucker’s unapologetic attempt to crawl under Booker‘s skin showed his readiness to provoke the newcomers at all costs. However, his willingness to take accountability shortly helped him gain D-Book’s trust, forging a strong bond.

Consequently, while reminiscing about this altercation, Booker had nothing but great things to say about Tucker. After all, the 39-year-old taught him a few life lessons through his actions. On the one hand, the 2021 NBA champion proved to him the importance of owning up to the mistakes. On the other, his words motivated the 4x All-Star to stay on the course.

As a result, D-Book considered himself fortunate to have Tucker’s guidance early in his career. At the same time, the latter also recognized the then-rookie’s potential and subsequently felt responsible for mentoring him.

What did PJ Tucker say about his bond with Devin Booker?

Right before Tucker’s Milwaukee Bucks faced off against his former team in the 2021 NBA Finals, he sat down with AZCentral to reflect on his time at Arizona. During the discussion, Booker’s rise became a particular area of interest. While candidly revealing the intricate details of their dynamic, the veteran mentioned,

“Being his teammate at that time and being the vet on the team, it was my job to make him better. I knew what I had to do for what he was going to see and what was coming and what he needed to be ready for… He just like, took it, and he just elevated. He became who he is and who he’s continuing to be”.

This added volume to the Suns’ talisman’s recent comments while again highlighting Tucker’s exemplary role as a veteran. Over the years, this helped form a strong mutual respect between the two players, leading to a remarkable bond in the NBA.