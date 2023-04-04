Did Bronny James Commit to Penn State?: Exploring the Legitimacy of Latest College Rumors Around LeBron James’ Son

Over the past few months, there has been quite a bit of fanfare around Bronny James, and justifiably so. The man has shown dramatic improvement in that time, even becoming a projected top 10 pick by ESPN. That said, even the top colleges in the US are practically salivating all over themselves to get this man’s commitment.

The thing is until recently it was rather common knowledge that the young man had avoided making commitments to any schools just yet. So, while he is absolutely expected to go to college, there were really only guesses about his future.

And yet, there are now reports that James has not only made a commitment to a school, but the school in question is Penn State. Considering that USC, Ohio State, and Oregon were considered his top options until now, this understandably had many more confused than a homeless man under house arrest.

So, with that in mind, are the rumors true after all? Or have the many sports news agencies of the world come together to form one hilarious, yet believable prank?

Onward State leads the charge to one of the most successful April Fools Pranks of all time

Yep, you read that right. Bronny James is still very much practicing his celibacy. And in the midst of it, news website, ‘Onward State’ pulled a rather elaborate, and absolutely hilarious prank on the whole world, with the headline, “Five-Star Bronny James Commits to Penn State’. Of course, the piece itself was a satirical one, with a notice in the end that it was indeed an April Fools joke.

Bronny James OFFICIAL Senior Season Mixtape!! pic.twitter.com/v2kIFUtbze — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 25, 2023

That said, they had practically the whole NBA community going for a second there. After all, there is a reason our piece on the matter exists. In fact, we think this is going to remain the truth in far too many minds for a long, long time. But of course, you, dear reader, are exempt from that.

Has Penn State even extended a scholarship offer to Bronny James?

As of the time of writing, despite Penn State being a division 1, NCAA school, they have not extended an offer to Bronny James. However, given that the man hasn’t committed to anyone yet, we can’t imagine the college won’t piggyback off this momentum and throw their hat in the ring along with the others.