Basketball

“Did Giannis Antetokounmpo buy a $335,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan through Bitcoin?”: When the Bucks superstar hilariously trolled TikToker Daniel Mac

"Did Giannis Antetokounmpo buy a $335,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan through Bitcoin?": When the Bucks superstar hilariously trolled TikToker Daniel Mac
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Why Ambati Rayudu not playing today: Why is Robin Uthappa not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?
Next Article
N Jagadeesan CSK stats: Matheesha Pathirana fastest ball and Prashant Solanki CSK record
NBA Latest Post
"Did Giannis Antetokounmpo buy a $335,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan through Bitcoin?": When the Bucks superstar hilariously trolled TikToker Daniel Mac
“Did Giannis Antetokounmpo buy a $335,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan through Bitcoin?”: When the Bucks superstar hilariously trolled TikToker Daniel Mac

What does Giannis Antetokounmpo do for a living? Sell Bitcoin, of course! The Greek Freak…