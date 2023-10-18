Klay Thompson Contract Extension: Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Delivers ‘Promising’ Update Ahead of ‘Final’ $43.2 Million Season

Klay Thompson‘s expiring contract has prompted a wave of speculations before the start of the 2023-24 season. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported on ESPN’s NBA countdown that negotiations between Thompson and the Golden State Warriors regarding a possible extension have come to a standstill. Just a couple of days after Woj’s concerning update, Warriors owner Joe Lacob delivered a ‘promising’ update on Thompson’s contract situation during his recent appearance on 95.7 The Game Radio’s The Morning Roast show.

Advertisement

Thompson is currently on a five-year $189.9 million contract that he signed in 2019. The deal is set to expire in the summer of next year after fetching him $43.2 million this upcoming season. Many talking heads had declared the Warriors to be a relic of the past after their loss in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1713734551980364057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the Dubs came back stronger than ever in 2022, proving that they can still win NBA Championships with the same core group of players. Therefore, Thompson’s contract negotiations might prove to be pivotal for the Stephen Curry-led Warriors in the next few seasons. Even though the 33-year-old is not among the best players in the league at the moment, his role in the Dubs’ working system is undeniable.

Joe Lacob wants Klay Thompson to stay with the Warriors

During a recent sit-down with The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Klay Thompson expressed his desire to retire as a Warriors ‘lifer’. Dubs’ majority owner Joe Lacob recently declared that Thompson’s desire is also shared by him and the entire Warriors organization. During his conversation with the crew of The Morning Roast, Lacob said, “We want him [Klay Thompson] back. He wants to be back. I think everyone needs to just chill a little. Let this take its course. My guess is it works out.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1714670833539654086?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lacob further stressed on the importance of keeping the core of the Dubs’ dynasty, consisting of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, together, “I don’t think people understand how important this is. Look, these guys [Klay, Steph and Draymond] are getting a little older. We got a window here. We’ve got to try to win another title and I really badly, really badly, want that for our guys…I would love more than anything to keep those three guys here through the entirety of their career and we’re gonna try to do that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1714670029609001427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Lacob’s remarks will surely alleviate the worries of many Bay Area fans. However, some will still take the comments with a grain of salt before Thompson actually signs the extension. Because as Warriors’ former General Manager Bob Myers recently pointed out, Thompson’s contract situation can get very tricky in the future.