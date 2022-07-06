LeBron James, Draymond Green combined $1.05 billion, and 8 NBA titles, come together to pull some drunk 4th of July shenanigans

Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Draymond Green part of a hilarious clip together during 4th of July celebrations

Happy belated 4th of July, everyone!

All of us here at The SportsRush do hope you had a very fruitful one, filled with barbecues, fireworks, and all the fun in the world.

We do have some bad news for you, though. No matter how fun the day may have been for you, it was nothing compared to Draymond Green and LeBron James’s.

At the end of the day, these two are amongst the richest NBA players right now. So of course, they have just a tad bit more money to burn than us average Joes. And well, in a clip that was recently revealed, let’s just say that the two seemed to having a helluva lot of fun during the day.

Frankly, there isn’t exactly an appropriate way to hype up what we’re talking about, anymore than we have already. So, without further ado, let’s get right into it, shall we?

LeBron James and Draymond Green claim that no one believed in them, while laughing during celebration for 4th of July 6, 2022

Okay first off, who in the world did not believe that LeBron James would make it? We need to know because it appears that we have an L to deliver to this highly enlightened human being.

Jokes aside though, here is the clip in question. Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron James and Draymond Green last night celebrating the 4th of July 😂 pic.twitter.com/NQPWskNhFa — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) July 5, 2022

It appears that these highly bemused gentlemen have some astounding amounts of highly-priced… beverages in them.

But hey, they’ve earned it. Given just how much work they have to put in every single day of their lives, there is nothing in this world that can take this away from them.

Frankly, it couldn’t make us happier to see these NBA superstars act like a couple of drunk young adults from time to time.

