“Did LeBron James Just Self Alley-Oop!?” NBA Twitter Goes Ballistic Following Explosive Dunk At All-Star Game

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest in-game dunkers in the history of the NBA. His ability to barrel down to the rim without slowing down makes it incredibly easy for him to rise up in the air and then decide what he wants to do.

James even admitted to doing this while he was younger, saying he’d just jump in the air without having a plan in mind about how the possession would look and then would see what options were available while in the air.

Given that ‘The King’ is 6’9 and 250lbs, having him come full speed at you from the other side of the court simply means the opposing defenders either must be on the wrong end of a poster or make a business decision. Usually, it’s the latter and understandably so.

LeBron James throws down a monster alley oop

Yes, LeBron James is 38 years old. Zach Lowe hilariously said on a recent podcast that the way it has been hammered down for everybody that James is 38, it feels as though he’s changed his name to ‘38 year old LeBron James’. However, just because people have been mentioning it a lot, it shouldn’t take away from how incredible he’s been.

During the first quarter of this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, LeBron, while in a full sprint down the court from coast to coast, threw himself an alley-oop from the left elbow, over a defender, caught it, and dunked the ball.

This is by the most impressive dunk we’ve seen from LeBron quite some time, regardless of the fact that it was during an exhibition game. The amount of talent that’s required for someone to make such a play is ridiculous. NBA Twitter, as expected, had a field day with such a dunk.

LEBRON PUTTING ON A SHOW pic.twitter.com/CuSo8D6DMo — King Oasis ✊ (@GG_Oasis23) February 20, 2023

HES 38!!! — Allenownz (@Allenownz) February 20, 2023

bro looks so much more explosive…that Lakers post all-star break run is gonna be generational… — ✰ (@deadboylyfee) February 20, 2023

