“Did LeBron James really walk into the arena with a cigar?!”: Lakers superstar enters Staples Center in swag prior to Phoenix Suns matchup

Phoenix Suns have won the last 4 matchups against LeBron James, but The King is not fazed by it as he enters the arena in style with a cigar

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers face Phoenix Suns yet again this season. Chris Paul and co put an end to their championship hopes last season in the first round of playoffs.

Suns will be looking to take advantage of the shorthanded Lakers, although AD’s presence in the last game did not change the outcome. They sit at the very top of the table in the western conference, whereas the Lakers are barely staying above the .500 mark. This game is no redemption for last season, however, winning it with half of their roster sidelined will be a huge morale boost for LA.

LeBron James and the Lakers absolutely need to win the game after an entry like that

The 4x champion entered the building with a cigar in his hands. That is too badass for someone who’s lost the last 4 games to the team he is about to face, 6 if we count pre-season. It is questionable on LeBron’s part to give the superior Phoenix Suns more motivation to extend the season lead to 2-0.

“That’s a cigar, bro!” 😂@KingJames arriving in style for Suns-Lakers on TNT. pic.twitter.com/tWeIFlvnsv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

Inside the NBA crew had a good laugh watching LeBron enter in style. Keny Smith said, “That’s a cigar bro. That guy is walking into the arena with a cigar. Yo, that’s disrespectful. We lose that game and you came in with a cigar, I fight everybody in the locker room” and Shaq agreed.

LeBron James has spent half his life in the NBA and he’s been able to achieve this because he treats his body like a temple. In his 19th year, the King is still the best player on his team. However, he indulges in occasional cigars, especially after a big win. But to walk into the game with a 16-15 record against the team with the best one in the league is disrespectful.

