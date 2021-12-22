“What the LA Lakers are doing with LeBron James, screams of desperation”: Isiah Thomas takes an indirect dig at Rob Pelinka and co for solely depending on the 36-year old superstar 

Veteran point guard Isiah Thomas slams the LA Lakers organization for making LeBron James play his highest minutes in the last five seasons as the King turns 37-years old on 30th December.

It’s no secret that the LA Lakers haven’t lived up to expectations, struggling to be a +500 team in the league. Despite having the likes of Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony on the roster, the team is over-dependent on the shoulders of LeBron James.

King James is playing his 19th year in the league, averaging an impeccable 25.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.7 SPG on 50.1% shooting from the field. Soon to be 37-years of age, James is averaging little more than 37 minutes per game. The Lakers have a 7-5 record in the games the four-time champion hasn’t played.

Recently, Pistons legend Isiah Thomas took a shot at the Lakers organization for making James play at such a high volume. Zeke believed the team was desperate and couldn’t win without him. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had revealed lately that the Lakers signed former MVP Westbrook to take pressure off James.

During a segment on NBA TV, Isiah called out the Lakers organization for making James log such high minutes instead of winding down and getting ready for the playoffs.

The LA Lakers scream of desperation: Isiah Thomas

Though many have written James off as the current best player in the NBA, what he’s doing in his 19th year in the league, is nothing short of greatness. The four-time Finals MVP is carrying his team despite having perennial All-Stars like Davis and Westbrook in it.

Many had their doubts about the Lakers signing veteran talents during the off-season. The signing of nine-time All-Star Westbrook had mixed views as well. However, nobody expected the Lakers would perform so poorly. Isiah addressed James playing at such a high volume ahead of the Lakers-Suns game.

“Keyword, you hit at this age, and you know what he’s (LeBron) doing right now and what the Lakers are doing with him, screams of desperation. You know, at this age, he’s supposed to be winding down, playing less minutes, and getting ready for the playoffs.”

Zeke continued,

“He’s (LeBron) playing the most minuted on a body that has logged a lot of minutes. This is just desperation that the Lakers find themselves in right now.”

Davis’ recent MCL sprain has only made things worse for the purple and gold team. The Lakers big man is set to miss four weeks. Thus putting additional pressure on an aging James. Reports of head coach Frank Vogel being relieved of his duties if things don’t work out have also surfaced in the media.

The Lakers front office needs to find a way to improve their situation, especially which James’ championship window closing.