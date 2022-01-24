"Did that pass from Luka Doncic just... curve?!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Mavericks star gives fans another dose of Luka Magic to obsess over

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic throws an unbelievable pass during Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic really is a special type of player, one that only appears once, maybe twice in an entire generation.

He isn’t the kind of player that you plug into a system. Rather, if you somehow get lucky enough to acquire him, you have to make him the system, find pieces that compliment him.

On one side of that, if Luka Doncic isn’t healthy but playing, you get a Dallas Mavericks side who look a little lost and just disappointing overall. However, when he is completely healthy and firing at all cylinders, you get the current Mavericks team, who have won 8 of their last 10 games, and risen up to 5th in the West.

Needless to say, with the franchise’s current situation, there is a lot of positive momentum behind the franchise right now, something that breathes confidence into the players. And with Luka being the kind of player who has a ton of confidence anyway, that boost can make him try some pretty insane sh*t.

And let’s just say, some of that sh*t worked pretty damn well in a recent game.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson is experiencing knee soreness where he suffered the ACL injury!”: Warriors handed worrying situation as star is once again forced to miss games

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic seemingly curves a pass to Dorian Finney-Smith, despite being under extreme duress

Luka Doncic can do a slot of wonderful things on the basketball court. And for his most recent trick, the man led his team to a pretty convincing 91-104 victory over the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. During this game, he had 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 52% from the field.

That right there is impressive, to say the least. However, as crazy as it might seem, that wasn’t the most impressive thing he did that night. No, instead, it was this incredible pass below.

did that shit curve? pic.twitter.com/ljcnP6fHuM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 24, 2022

That’s why they call it Luka magic… Well, that and many other things.

We won’t lie, it does actually look like the ball curved before reaching Finney-Smith’s hands, which only puts us in that much more awe of the Mavericks star. And evidently, NBA Twitter isn’t that much different from us there.

Fans in the front row thought they were about to get hit 😂 pic.twitter.com/OH48hgoVNz — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) January 24, 2022

Truly, it’s just never a disappointment to see Luka Doncic on the basketball court.

Also Read: “I just tried to make a basketball play!”: Kelly Oubre Jr. explains his stance on his hard foul on De’Andre Hunter during Hawks vs Hornets