“Did You Just Compare LeBron James to God:” Skip Bayless calls out Shannon Sharpe over outrageous Lakers claim

Skip Bayless, who is known for his excessive criticism of LeBron James, called out Shannon Sharpe for his take on the Lakers star.

LeBron James is an exceptionally gifted player. His athleticism and longevity are unmatched. There are only a handful of athletes in human history who have performed at such high levels for so long.

He began his career in the NBA as a 19-year-old. In 2021-22, Bron played his 19th season. He is now 37 and still as dominant as ever. In fact, LeBron’s legacy demands a spot in the GOAT conversation.

But as with every great, LeBron James is bestowed with ample haters. Some from the media, some former players, and most fans from different franchises.

However, no one is as much critical of James as Skip Bayless. Skip, a former commentator on First Take, now co-runs the popular show Undisputed.

The 70-year-old quit ESPN’s first take in 2016. But Bayless has only grown over the years and so has his criticism of James.

Skip Bayless couldn’t accept LeBron James’ praise

In a new episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were discussing the 2023 playoffs prospects. The two were going through a list of teams when Skip brought up Lakers pandemic championship.

He claimed LeBron only won because he got the window between the playoffs and regular season.

Later in the episode, Bayless also evaluated Los Angeles Lakers post-season prospects. Skip claimed that only Patrick Beverley had a + impact last season.

Shannon Sharpe then cut him off to proclaim, “In GOAT we trust!”

To which Skip Bayless quickly retorted with:

“Did you just compare LeBron to God?”

.@RealSkipBayless gives the Lakers a chance to make the playoffs in the West: pic.twitter.com/A6twXYlWbf — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 30, 2022

The Lakers will enter the 2022-23 season with one of the worst performances of the last few seasons. Under Frank Vogel, they won only 39 games and lost 49 of them.

Of the big 3, Only Russell Westbrook played more than 60 games. LeBron James made 56 appearances and spent a few games recovering from an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis appeared in just 40 games. That’s less than half of the total games played. Going into the season, gold and purple need, not just health, but consistency.

With LeBron aging, he will want to end his career with 5 chips. This season might lay down a path to that or end spell the end of his time with the team.

