“Did you really forget who Bol Bol is?!”: Rob Perez shows his frustration as Nuggets trade former Oregon Ducks star for the NBA equivalent of peanuts

NBA Twitter can’t believe it as the Detroit Pistons only give up Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, to acquire Bol Bol

Just checking here… do we remember just who Bol Bol is? And no, we don’t mean to say that it has been a while since he played. More like, we’re just making sure that everyone still knows just what this man could be.

In case you weren’t aware, the Miami Heat drafted the son of former NBA player Manute Bol as the 44th overall pick, in the 2019 NBA draft.

At first glance, given the low selection, you’d probably not think much of Bol as an NBA prospect. But really, reality couldn’t be further from that perception.

This man right here is a 7’2” sniper, with the potential to develop a deadly handle, while also becoming a stupendous rim protector on the other end of the floor. Frankly, if the man hadn’t fractured his foot in college, there was no way in hell this man was dropping past the lottery.

So far, from the flashes of playing time the Nuggets have given him, Bol Bol has certainly not disappointed. And so, while his trade away from the team certainly makes fans happy, let’s just say, his trade value is bordering on disrespect.

Let’s get into the meat of this situation.

Also Read: How the former Celtics big negatively affected the Thunder against LeBron James and co

NBA fans show their frustration as the Nuggets only get back Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick for Bol Bol

It may be early, but if they play their cards right, the Pistons could prove this to be the greatest trade of this century.

Okay, perhaps that was a bit of an over-exaggeration. But, at the end of the day, this man is undeniably a generational talent. And to see him so harshly undervalued just hurts our eyes. And evidently, we aren’t the only ones to think that way.

THIS was the market for Bol Bol!?!? https://t.co/VXf5t4pDJr — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 9, 2022

Until now Bol Bol has averaged little more than 5 minutes a game for the Nuggets. But in Detroit, this man is going to get a much bigger opportunity to develop as a two-way player. And given all the potential we mentioned earlier, we wouldn’t be surprised if Pistons fans are smiling a lot wider later on into this season.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins is disappointed in Boston Celtics fans as they call him out for criticizing Jayson Tatum