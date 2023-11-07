“Didn’t Have Brothers Growing Up”: Paul George Details the Impact Close Teammates Being Traded Had on Him in Indiana

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 31: LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on October 31, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire) NBA: OCT 31 Magic at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon269231031047

NBA is a league where team dynamics and strategies are continuously evolving, and so are the rosters. With more eyeballs and money coming into the league, trades have been an integral part of the sport for a long time. In the latest episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George’, PG gave his perspective on how some cold trades back in the day had an effect on him initially. George himself has been part of multiple rosters in his career but still remembers the first time he had to say goodbye to his teammates, or rather “brothers”.

Advertisement

Talking about the business side of the NBA, the Clippers forward seemed rather disappointed with how the league and the franchises handle these trades. “When they think that, you know, it will help the team to move you like, sh** out of luck,” he said, during the podcast.

Describing the first experience of losing his teammates, George said, “After the first time it happened, I kind of like felt back and I was kind of reserved after that first time like, when I was with Pacers and they traded my guys. They traded B rush, I was a little more reserved when new teammates came around.”

Advertisement

“I made these bonds and he is gone, damn. I invested so much. Shoutout J Chambers, I didn’t have brothers growing up and so they took on the role of being big brothers and so when they left I was like, damn,” the 33-year-old added.

Two weeks into the regular season, PG talked about how teams are looking like this year and also discussed the James Harden trade which took the guard from one Conference to another. No doubt it’s difficult for players to pack and move their family from one side of the country to another, and that too on short notice. But that’s how the business works in the league.

Even Danny Green talked about this, on his podcast, after he was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers just when he was 90% done unpacking in the new city. PG has been a part of multiple rosters and that is why he knows the pain firsthand.

Paul George has donned multiple jerseys since being drafted by the Pacers

Drafted in 2010 by the Indiana Pacers, PG13 has been an integral part of multiple rosters. He spent a good seven years with the franchise before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. Though the OKC were optimistic about teaming up Russell Westbrook alongside PG, it did not bore much fruit.

Advertisement

Ultimately, in 2019, the 8-time All-Star got an opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing for his home team, the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the seven years that he spent in Indiana were what shaped him as a dependable basketball player. Averaging 18.1 points with the Pacers, PG13 became a lethal two-way forward with his skills on both ends of the court.

George became the franchise player for the Pacers as one of the finest rookies in the league and further went on to be a starter with other stars in the OKC and the Clippers. Now, PG is part of one of the most star-studded offensive line-ups in the NBA, alongside Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.