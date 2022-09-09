Stephen Curry told $45 million head coach to ‘f**k off’ after Duke rejected him

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards of all time, solidifying his position this year after a solid Finals run. However, he once wasn’t even considered for one of the best college programs.

Curry is currently enjoying the spoils of the offseason. He’s a four-time NBA champ now, and he finally captured his first Finals MVP. Life couldn’t be better for Curry.

After two seasons of losing and staying out of the playoffs, the Warriors finally made it back to where they belonged. During Curry and Thompson’s heyday, they made the Finals five straight years.

In that fifth Final, Klay Thompson got injured, and that’s when everything went downhill. Thompson was out the entire next year, and Curry and Draymond were injured for various parts of the season. The Warriors finished with the worst record in the West.

The season after, Curry did everything he could to get the Warriors into the playoffs, but ultimately they missed the play-in. This year, he finally got his running mate back and they won the title again.

Stephen Curry is praised by Tim Hardaway for overcoming his previous injury issues. After Steph overcame his ankle injuries, all else is history 👿 pic.twitter.com/dRcBuoTjW2 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) September 9, 2022

Also Read: “I blame it on that raggedy f**k, LaMelo Ball!: Big mouth LaVar furiously lashed out at Hornets star for losing a game the way he did

Stephen Curry rejected Duke after they rejected him first

Curry didn’t have the greatest run to the NBA. During college, he wasn’t in any of the big schools, and instead, he had to play for Davidson.

Sure, Curry proved his worth and showed that he was worth all the hype, but regardless, he didn’t come from any of the big names. He did try, but in the end it didn’t work out.

Curry tried to join Duke as a freshman, but Coach K, who’s worth $45 million, said they were full. “We’re full up this year, maybe next year though.” -Coach K said.

The next year, Duke tried to take Curry away from Davidson, but Curry didn’t want any of it. “Dad, if they didn’t want me then, I don’t want them now,” he told his father. “F**k ‘em. I’m staying at Davidson.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoops Hall (@hoopshall)

Also Read: Charles Barkley’s hatred towards his Spanish teacher led to him spitting on an 8 y/o girl, losing $10,000