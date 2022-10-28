Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Pelicans Issue Injury Report for Their Young Star

Oct 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a play by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (not pictured) with forward Naji Marshall (8) and guard Devonte’ Graham (4) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson missed their last game with a posterior hip contusion. Will he be out tonight as well?

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a flying start. So far, they have a 3-1 record in the four games they’ve played this season. The only loss came at the hands of the Jazz, which was a 122-121 overtime battle. Having Zion Williamson back with the team has provided them a boost they lacked last season.

In the loss against the Jazz, Zion took an unfortunate fall and suffered a posterior hip contusion.

This led to Zion missing the matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, the Pelicans managed to pull an upset even without Zion and Brandon Ingram.

With the Pelicans now headed to Phoenix, the only question the fans have is whether Zion will play tonight or not.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns tonight. It is a much-awaited matchup for the Pelicans, as they’d hope to exact revenge on the Suns for the first-round elimination. At the same time, they might have to go into the game without two of their biggest stars.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out already because of his concussion. Zion has been listed as questionable by head coach Willie Green.

Coach Green said Herb and Zion both practiced today, both will be questionable tomorrow. Brandon Ingram did not practice and will not travel with the team. #Pelicans — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 27, 2022

Considering how important Zion is to the team, they would like to take no risks regarding an injury, especially this early in the season. They’d much rather rest him an extra game than risk the injury escalating.

How far can the Pelicans go this season?

The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of right pieces that can form a team that can go all the way. They have veteran leadership in CJ McCollum, pure scoring in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. They have a trusty big and a good bench as well.

If they manage to stay healthy throughout the course of the season, the Pelicans have the firepower to upset some favorites in the playoffs. However, staying healthy is a big IF for the team.

