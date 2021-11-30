“Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby”: Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT

Sir Charles Barkley had some funny comments on Zion Williamson’s weight issues. Looking at a warm-up clip of the power forward, he said “looks like me and Shaq had a baby”.

While the rest of the crew burst out laughing, Charles continued to say”He is eating good in New Orleans”. Despite cracking jokes he further mentioned his concerns regarding Zion’s heath.

The NBA legend had this to say –

“He’s already hurt, you should not get hurt when you’re young,”. Barkley said. “And he’s already had surgeries on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot, he gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt, you’re gonna have to control your eating”.

Also Read – Jonas Valanciunas should expect a random NBA drug test soon! Pelicans’ big surprises everyone as he goes 7/8 from the deep to take down the Clippers.

Barkley added “When guys get hurt, Adam, and they come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting on that stress on your knees and your feet, you’re just gonna keep getting hurt.”

Does Charles Barkley have any right to criticize Zion Williamson for his weight?

Charles Barkley was never in the fittest guy category during his playing years. Matter of fact he had confessed to gaining 20 pounds to avoid being drafted by the 76ers.

Both in Barkley’s and Shaq’s careers, overweight and injuries were major issues. A vicious dunker like Shawn Kemp’s career was shortened due to the overweight issue. Clearly what Zion is going through is not new for the league

From personal experience, Barkley shared how Moses Malone helped him to get him shape to play for the 76ers in his rookie year. He said “Moses Malone said to me, I was fat and lazy. And I started to cry a little bit”

Similarly, Sir Charles hopes for a figure like Moses Molane who can say “ Yo, man, you got to get in shape” in Zion’s life. Zion is yet to play a game this season. His health condition is definitely a matter of concern for the team.

Also Read – Rudy Gobert really out here doing Mike Tyson impressions during a game! Jazz star has cringe inducing lowlight right after embarrassing Damian Lillard.