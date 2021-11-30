Basketball

“Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby”: Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT

"Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby": Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"We've learned a lot"– Mercedes have found answers to earlier high-speed deficits to Red Bull that marred their championship prospects earlier this season
Next Article
Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Why have Mumbai Indians not retained Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022 auction?
NBA Latest Post
"Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby": Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT
“Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby”: Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT

Sir Charles Barkley had some funny comments on Zion Williamson’s weight issues. Looking at a…