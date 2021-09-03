“Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento

‘The Rock’ took to Smackdown in the early 2000s to sing about how much he disliked Sacramento and said Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings, ‘The Queens’.

Shaquille O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers were out to the test in 2002 when they were matched up against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals. This was undoubtedly the toughest opponent they had faced all throughout their 3-peat years and it was a well-known fact that the Kings in 2002 were the best team in the league.

This 2002 series is famous for having had Game 6 be fixed, as admitted by disgraced NBA referee, Tim Donaghy. Several referees who always acted in the league’s interest decided they wanted to extend the series to seven games and successfully did so as Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers won 106-102 after attempting 18 more free throws than the Kings.

The purple and gold would go on to win Game 7 and then handily beat the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals.

The Rock sings about Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers beating the Kings.

The Rock, who was a full-time WWE superstar in the early 2000s, was known to be close to guys like Shaquille O’Neal off the court. What he was also known for was his singing ability as the Samoan native was incredibly proficient at it, as showcased in ‘Moana’.

During a segment on Smackdown, The Rock sat down in the middle of the ring and started to sing about how much he despised Sacramento while being in Sacramento. A ballsy move to say the least. He would also go on to say that Shaq calls the Kings, ‘The Queens’.

“I’m leaving Sacramento, Sacramento I won’t stay; But I’ll be sure to come back when the Lakers beat the Kings in May,” sang Johnson. He would then delve into his ongoing feud with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and incorporate that into his song.