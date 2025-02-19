“Didn’t See You”: Kevin Garnett Laughs Off Spitting Water On Rajon Rondo

Mar 30, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (L) taps the head of guard Rajon Rondo (R) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 100-79. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett played with a lot of intensity and it was one of his biggest strengths. While his charged-up attitude helped his teams succeed on the floor, sometimes the same would become menacing for his teammates. After hearing Rajon Rondo reveal a few such instances on the Knuckleheads Podcast, KG apologized to the two-time NBA Champion.

When asked to tell his favorite ‘Crazy KG story,’ Rondo recalled being in the team huddle once. He said that the coach was about to draw up a play for the team, but KG had something else on his mind.

The NBA legend channeled his inner Triple H as he took a sip of water and sprayed it in the air. Rondo said, “It was wild. It was the wildest sh*t I ever seen in my life.” He understood that it was just a part of KG’s personality. Rondo also admitted that he has never seen a player as intense as the Celtics legend.

He recalled another instance that showcased KG’s intensity. Rondo said that during practice, KG once bumped into him and almost made it seem like he didn’t exist on the floor. He said, “He runs past me, bump the sh*t out of me. I’m like, ‘The f**k,’” What surprised him the most was that KG didn’t even have a reaction to it and kept on with his practice.

Upon hearing the stories from Rondo, he took to his Instagram to apologize to his former teammate. KG wrote, “my bad nine. I didn’t see you.” There are countless stories about KG’s enthusiasm. The Hall of Famer was revered for the same by his teammates, peers, and fans. However, there was another side to him that made him one of the best mentors a young player could have.

Rondo talked about Garnett’s impact on his career

In November last year, Rondo was on The Draymond Green Show. While talking about KG, he stated that he was the one who showed him the ropes early in his career. Although KG wasn’t directly his vet, he was the one who held him accountable and heaped praise on him when he did something right.

Rondo said, “He was the one that held me accountable. When I f**k up, he was like, ‘Hey, young fella, like that ain’t it.’ Or he’d be like, ‘You know what, you got a point. Stand on that.’ So, it was kind of like he would still teach me the ropes but also hold me accountable and not let me get away with the bullsh*T I might have gotten away with other times.”

The 38-year-old said that the Big Ticket was one of the best teammates he ever had because he always put his team and his teammates before him.