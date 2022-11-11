“Whatever Comfort It Brings Klay Thompson, It Matters!”: Stephen Curry Speaks About Importance of ‘Special Ball’ for Splash Brother

For every player in the NBA, there is always that special something that helps them keeps them going/brings them good luck. It could be something as small as a wristband, to something as big as a lucky car. While there may be different things for different players out there, for Klay Thompson, it’s something as simple as a basketball.

Now, don’t get me wrong, this is no ordinary basketball. This is a Harlem Globetrotters basketball, given to Klay by the Globetrotters themselves. While Klay cannot recall the time when he was presented with the ball, that doesn’t stop him from recalling the times the ball has gotten him through.

As described by Kerith Burke, the basketball is always present in Klay’s locker at Chase Center, in the middle of a mound of shoes and laundry. While talking to Burke, Klay shared deeper roles that the ball has played.

Stephen Curry talks about the impact the ball has on Klay Thompson

Talking to Kerith Burke, Klay Thompson brought up Tom Hanks as an example for his situation with the Globetrotters basketball.

“You’ve seen ‘Cast Away’? You’ve seen Tom Hanks’ relationship with Wilson the volleyball? My situation wasn’t that detrimental, but sometimes it just feels like you’re on an island.”

It has been a tough couple of years for Klay. He tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. After a grueling rehab, when Klay was just about to return, he tore his Achilles. While Klay was not alone and had James Wiseman and the Warriors’ staff for his recovery, he felt alone and missed the game. He looked for comfort and found it in the ball.

“I just love the colors of it, I love when you shoot it, it spins so beautiful, I would dribble around everyday during my rehab stints.”

“I just kept it in my locker. And that late November day when I did tear my Achilles and I got back to the Bay a month later, it was there. Honestly, I’d rather dribble that than check my phone. It’s like a stress-ball-type of thing for me.”

We’ve seen Klay and the ball quite a few times. He dressed up as Jackie Moon for Halloween 2018, and was copping the ball as part of his outfit back then as well.

Stephen Curry spoke about the same as well.

“There’s something to that. The contrast in the panels … you can see the spin a lot better than a normal NBA ball. Whatever comfort it brings him, whatever joy it brings him, it matters. Because he can rely on it. I guess there’s a reason it’s still around.”

How is Klay’s progress back?

Last year, Klay played 32 regular season games, where he averaged 20 points per game. His shooting was not the same, but can be expected. He did just miss 941 days of action due to injuries and rehab. He showed up in the playoffs with some big performances, and helped the Dubs capture their 4th championship in eight seasons.

This season, Klay has yet again started off slow from the field. He’s shooting just 32.6% from the deep, which is almost 9% lower than his career average. However, Thompson is known to have slow starts to the season. In 2018, he broke his shackles with a 14-triple NBA record-setting game against the Bulls.

The Warriors would hope for such a game soon enough so the load can be taken off of Stephen Curry’s shoulders.

