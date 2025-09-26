Dillon Brooks Points Out Newest Teammate Devin Booker’s Major Flaw

As the NBA offseason nears its end, teams are now looking at what they have to bring to the table in 2025-2026. One franchise that went through quite a bit of change was the Phoenix Suns, who got rid of Kevin Durant, and added Jalen Green and defensive guru Dillon Brooks.

Brooks in particular is greatly looking forward to playing alongside Devin Booker, a player he used to have to guard when he was still on the Grizzlies. The Canadian star spoke about his arrival in Phoenix, and particularly what his relationship has been with Book since he joined the squad.

“I called him right when the trade was done,” revealed Dillon during a Suns media scrum. He went on to state how close the two have gotten since becoming teammates.

“Being in constant communication all the time. Going out, getting dinner, being in Flagstaff with the team. Being two layers that are together, not separate,” he said.

Brooks is the type of guy who you hate to play against but love when he’s on your team. He’s a menace, both mentally and physically because he makes it so difficult for an offense to function due to his aggressive play style.

Booker said this very same thing himself during his own media interview about Brooks being in Phoenix. “The guy you hate when he’s not on your team but you embrace him when he is. I think that whole reputation has taken away from what type of player he is,” said the 28-year-old face of the Suns.

If you wondered how the Suns offense was going to function without KD and Bradley Beal, it will be through Booker. Brooks disclosed during his interview that the four-time All-Star will be playing point guard a lot.

“He’s going to be playing a lot of point so he’s gonna be getting us the ball in an awful lot of defensive coverages.” This is great news for the Suns. Booker creates offense so easily on his own, so getting to dictate the pace of the game can only benefit the Western Conference franchise.

Finally, Brooks opened up on what it was like to defend his newest teammate, and how elite Booker can be as a scorer. “He was a great challenge to guard. Different game than a lot of guys have. 3-level scorer. Tough to guard,” he said.

“Plays physical, but I knew that he didn’t like physicality then. So I could play physical with him, but we’re going to get through that this year for sure,” he added with that classic Brooks smile.

While some may see this as a major flaw, others would look at the data. Booker averaged 14 drives per game in 2024-25, making him one of the highest in the league. So, it doesn’t seem as though he’s all too scared of a bit of physicality. There’s no one better than Book when it comes to the drive and push-off into a middy in the NBA after all.

Where does that leave the Suns in the West? They could be a sneaky 7th or 8th seed in the playoffs that could easily shock you and squeeze by to the next round. That said, the West is as competitive as its ever been.

Like most teams, if they were in the East they could have coasted to a No. 3, No. 4, or even No. 5 spot and make the postseason with ease. But they’ll be going up against the Thunder, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Rockets, all who definitely have improved their rosters over the summer.

Especially the Rockets, who added Durant to their squad. A Rockets and Suns meeting will certainly provoke a lot of eyes to watch considering how disappointing Phoenix was with Durant at the helm. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

But the good news for Suns fans is that their newest acquisitions are determined and motivated to play competitive ball. That’s all basketball fans can ask for.