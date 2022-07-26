“Tom Brady calls on LeGM as Julio Jones takes a Kevin Durant route”: $250 million worth QB brings out the inner LeBron James in by recruiting Pro Bowl receiver

Tom Brady has done it again. Like LeBron James in the NBA, the Bucs QB showed off his recruiting moves as Julio Jones signed with Tampa Bay.

The seven-time Pro Bowler shocked the world with his announcement. Sure, it’s been a couple years since we’ve seen Julio at peak form, but just the thought of pairing him with Brady seems like a nightmare for the rest of the league.

The Buccaneers have earned the ‘Avengers’ reputation from NFL fans as they’ve shown they can sign whoever they want, whenever they want. They brought in Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and a host of other players to join the team when Brady signed.

This offseason, they also signed Russell Gage, a stud who flew under the radar in Atlanta. Now, they have Julio Jones too. At the top of his game, Julio was the best receiver in the game. His stats are miles ahead of anyone else’s, and he’s a beast of a physical specimen.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Also Read: “Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league”: Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB

Tom Brady earns comparisons to LeBron James, Julio Jones to Kevin Durant

Brady has shown time and time again that he’s a master recruiter. There’s no doubt that he was definitely behind Julio Jones’ signing.

He was the one who endorsed Antonio Brown and Gronk, and there’s a high chance he pushed Tampa Bay to sign someone of Jones’ caliber.

Looking at it, this signing is very similar to Brown’s deal. Julio Jones gets one year to prove that he can still be a productive receiver, a low-risk, high-reward deal just like AB got.

Additionally, Jones is also a former star, a future of Hall of Famer, just like Antonio Brown. Brown and Jones put together some of the best receiving seasons in the 2010s, and now, Jones will be joining Brown in getting a chance to turn his career around with Brady.

Brown fizzled out for other reasons, but Jones doesn’t have those issues. He just gets a chance to play with the greatest quarterback ever to find his form back.

For his efforts, Brady’s earned comparisons to LeBron James. The $250 million worth quarterback is recruiting players the same way LeGM pushes for trades and signings. LeBron earned that reputation from playing in the league and dominating for so long, and now, Brady is bringing his mojo to the NFL.

Julio Jones was compared to Kevin Durant with memes of his ‘next chapter’ going viral. Durant, of course, is made fun of for switching teams so often, and while it’s not really the same situation with Julio, it’s a lille funny to see. Brady is also credited for making the second-coming of Marvel’s Avengers in the NFL.

Tom Brady calls on LeGM as Julio Jones takes a Kevin Durant route https://t.co/nECMcZtmeO — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) July 26, 2022

me to tom brady’s recruiting ability pic.twitter.com/OqmJpWo48r — OverlordsIII (@OverlordsIII) July 26, 2022

Julio Jones to the bucs…. Brady really making the avengers — Jack (@WearBunn) July 26, 2022

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers looks like Nick Cage playing him in a movie about Tom Brady”: NFL Twitter explodes after $50 million quarterback dresses up as Con Air star