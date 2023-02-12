“Russell Westbrook Left $50,000 Tip For Housekeepers”: Taylor Rooks-led Journalists Defend Former Lakers Star After ‘Vampire’ Allegations

Since his move to LA in 2021, Russell Westbrook has become the unnecessary target of many Lakers fans and the NBA media. The 9x All-Star took some serious damage to his resume after a terrific season with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 season.

Following his move to the Utah Jazz, after the Lakers traded him in a 3-team deal, having had his services for a 1-and-a-half season, one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time recently got the tag of a ‘vampire in the locker room’.

But as soon as those reports came out, some other reports of his intensely humane and humble behavior came out which made those earlier claims look silly and not true at all.

Taylor Rooks and other journalists share massive tip stories by Russell Westbrook during the Bubble

The NBA Bubble was the most successful sporting event in and around the globe, with no players playing in it testing positive for COVID-19. Obviously, it was due to the willpower of the players who didn’t break down under the pressure, but a lot more credit should have gone to the workers staying inside that enclosed circuit with much stricter rules than the players.

NBA might or might not have taken care of those individuals by paying them more than they should, but one guy from the Houston Rockets team took care of it according to Taylor Rooks and a few other journalists.

The Bleacher Report and TNT’s internet sensation recently made a Tweet about how Russ left a $10k tip for the housekeepers in the Bubble in Disneyland.

In the NBA Bubble, Russ reportedly left around a 10k tip for the housekeepers at the hotel. When I asked him about it he said he left a big one but wouldn’t confirm the amount. “the money doesn’t matter. I just like to do the right thing” A genuinely good human. https://t.co/Y1J5KBhTQI — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) February 11, 2023

A couple of others added to it.

I can add to this — not only did he leave the tip, but he asked other players do something nice for them as well, noting what those workers went through just to ensure that we could actually HAVE a bubble. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 11, 2023

Keith Smith, a reporter from Orlando, brought up that the sum wasn’t actually $10k but $50,000.

I know from Disney people that it was over $50K. They also said that was on top of daily/weekly tips he left and him being incredibly friendly and easy to work with for all the Disney folks. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 11, 2023

Now say that you still hate Russ for any reason whatsoever!

What’s next for Westbrook?

There’s actually nothing Jazz could do with Westbrook while they are going downhill and the Lakers, Blazers, and surprisingly OKC Thunder looking like the teams who’d be competing for the 10th spot.

They also have Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton playing the point position while Talen Horten-Tucker comes off the bench. There’s no way they are trading away any of those guys.

And despite the Jazz or Russ himself saying they want to try it out with each other this season, the chances of him getting bought out are much higher. It could be after the All-Star weekend in Utah next week.

