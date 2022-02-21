“Still tripping me out that Kyrie Irving is not on that list”: Celtics’ center Robert Williams suggests that the Nets superstar was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

Just like many others, Celtics big man Robert Williams too believed Kyrie Irving was deserving of a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Just like any other list, the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team also witnessed several prominent players being snubbed off from the honor. All-time greats and some accomplished individuals like Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Chris Bosh, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, among many others were sadly not given the honor of being one of the top 75 greatest NBA players. Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest surprises to have been left off this prestigious list.

One of the best ball handlers of this generation, Kai is a winner at the highest level. Due to his out-of-the-box creativity with the rock in his hands, Irving was successful in racking up a pretty solid resume for himself. Over the 10 years that he’s been in the league, Uncle Drew has been a 7-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA, the 2012 ROTY, and even co-led the Cavs to win the 2016 championship.

Seeing him not included in the league’s anniversary team came as a shock to many. Boston Celtics’ center Robert Williams, who shared the court with the shifty guard during his rookie year, is just one of many who thought Kai deserved a spot on the list.

Rob Williams gives his take on Kyrie Irving being excluded from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

During the All-Star Game, as the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team ceremony was going on, the “Time Lord” gave his take on Kyrie’s snub. Taking it to Twitter, the 6-foot-8 big man wrote:

Still tripping me out that Kyrie not on that list — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) February 21, 2022

Just like Rob Williams, there were several other basketball enthusiasts who weren’t happy with Irving being left out.

Aye,how the fuck @KyrieIrving not one of the 75 greatest?…. How? — Ray Cash (@raycash_216) February 21, 2022

How Damian Lillard got in over Kyrie Irving is mind boggling. — Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) February 21, 2022

Kyrie Irving really the greatest snub of all time smh — The Drummer Drummond (@RealCodyMallory) February 21, 2022

