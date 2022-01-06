“Dirk Nowitzki is the Splash God”: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green congratulate the Mavs legend ahead of his jersey retirement

As Dirk Nowitzki gets his jersey retired by the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green congratulate the German legend.

Undeniably, Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league. Ever since the German set foot on the NBA hardwood as a young 20-year-old, he immediately had a huge influence on the game, changing the narrative about big men solely dominating the paint. And dedicating more than two long decades to the Dallas Mavericks franchise, Nowitzki solidified his legacy as one of the game’s greatest ever.

Retiring as a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA player, MVP, Finals MVP, an NBA champion, and recording 31,560 points along with 11,489 rebounds, it is safe to say that the 7-footer had a pretty distinguished career.

As expected, a few years after his retirement, the Mavs organization decided to honor the legend by retiring his jersey #41 in the rafters at the American Airlines Center. And on Wednesday night, post the Warriors-Mavericks clash, the special occasion took place.

“Dirk Nowitzki, you changed the game man”: Stephen Curry

Before the ceremony began, the Warriors’ “Big Three” – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green – congratulated the future Hall-Of-Famer for his memorable night.

Klay exclaimed:

“Dirk, congrats man! What an honor, I mean, you deserve it. The greatest Maverick in the history of the franchise. In my book you’re one of the greatest shooters of all time, obviously the greatest shooting big man of all time.

You, and Steve, and Mike Finley, and J-Kidd, it was some great basketball – beautiful basketball to watch. We might be the Splash Bros, but you’re the Splash God for what you’ve done for the game.”

While congratulating Dirk, Green also hilariously reminisced one of the iconic plays the Dallas legend once finessed him with.

“Dirk! Congratulations, this is well deserved, obviously Hall-Of-Fame career. Thankful to have the honor to play against you. I’ll never forget you leaving me in my boots. At 41-years-old, you hit me with a pump fake, another pump fake, had me looking bad. Still haven’t lived that down man, I see that on Instagram every day. Much love Dirk.”

Lastly, Chef Curry stated how Nowitzki had a huge impact on changing the game.

“Dirk, congratulations on your jersey retirement. It’s obviously a well-deserved acknowledgment and accomplishment for your entire career. And doing it in one city, representing Dallas, Germany – your entire family, teammates, and everybody. So congratulations on a job well done, I hope you feel the love, and you changed the game man. From a big man shooting the way you did… it’s legendary. Enjoy it.”

Congratulations Dirk Nowitzki, for this notable accomplishment.